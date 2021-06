Endeavor posted a small profit in its first quarterly earnings release since its April 29 initial public offering thanks to momentum for UFC and other sports properties. Endeavor posted net income of $2.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $51.4 million for the comparable year-ago quarter. Total revenue came in at $1.07 billion, which was in line with analysts’ expectations and about 10% down from year-ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was stronger than expectations at $199.5 million.