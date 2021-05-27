Taxiway geometry work will be finished at Aberdeen Regional Airport this summer
The primary runway at the Aberdeen Regional Airport is once again closed to allow for summer construction. Transportation Director Rich Krokel said Runway 13-31, the northwest-southeast runway, closed Monday and is expected to reopen June 28. Contractors with Sharpe Enterprises in Fort Pierre are working on a $5 million taxiway geometry project that is 100% funded through a supplemental grant from the federal government. That funding was awarded in 2019.www.aberdeennews.com