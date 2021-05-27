Cancel
Aberdeen, SD

Taxiway geometry work will be finished at Aberdeen Regional Airport this summer

Aberdeen News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe primary runway at the Aberdeen Regional Airport is once again closed to allow for summer construction. Transportation Director Rich Krokel said Runway 13-31, the northwest-southeast runway, closed Monday and is expected to reopen June 28. Contractors with Sharpe Enterprises in Fort Pierre are working on a $5 million taxiway geometry project that is 100% funded through a supplemental grant from the federal government. That funding was awarded in 2019.

