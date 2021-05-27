Cancel
Ada Health secures $90M Series B funding to advance health assessment technology

By Sara Mageit
mobihealthnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin-based digital health company Ada Health has announced a $90 million (€74m) Series B funding investment led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, which will support the company with its expertise in scientific innovation and consumer healthcare. Other investors in the round include Samsung Catalyst...

www.mobihealthnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Assessment#Science And Technology#Health Technology#Health Care#Health Systems#Health Information#Leaps#Bayer Ag#Samsung Catalyst Fund#Vitruvian Partners#Inteligo Bank#Mutschler Ventures#Ada Health Ada Health#Ai#Swahili#The Gates Foundation#Digital Health#Access Healthcare#Global Healthcare Systems#Healthcare Outcomes
