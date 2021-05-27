Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

