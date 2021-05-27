Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 168 million and FDA authorizes another antibody for severe cases

By Ciara Linnane
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 168 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.49 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.19 million and deaths with 591,957, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC's vaccine tracker is showing that almost 132 million people, or 39.7% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 165 million, or 49.7% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50.3% are now...

