Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Lead In Marvel's 'Kraven The Hunter'

By Sana Khan
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Kraven the Hunter" appeared before as a villain in Spider-Man comics. The character had also locked horns with Venom and Black Panther. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been roped in to portray the title character in Sony Picture's upcoming Marvel movie, "Kraven the Hunter." The movie will...

www.ibtimes.com
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Kraven The Hunter Rumored For Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, Jon Watts revealed that he’d love to have Kraven the Hunter show up as the villain in the third installment. That was the direction everyone assumed things were heading in, too, until it was confirmed that the project now known as No Way Home was going to rely heavily on the multiverse to power its narrative.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Moonfall and Kraven the Hunter Releases Set for 2022 and 2023

Lionsgate and Sony Pictures announced two big releases for the next two years today, including Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall and J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter. The sci-fi epic Moonfall will be released by Lionsgate on February 4, 2022. Directed by Emmerich, the film was written by Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen.
Moviesfilm-book.com

KRAVEN THE HUNTER (2023): Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Spiderman Villain in Solo Sony Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has nabbed the lead role as Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Marvel film, the studio has announced. The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic Spider-Man villain. J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing Kraven the Hunter. The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters, which mostly consist of Spider-Man supporting characters and villains. These include Tom Hardy’s Venom (released in 2018), Woody Harrelson’s Carnage (who will be the central antagonist in the Venom sequel to be released this September), and Jared Leto’s Morbius, whose film is set for a January 2022 release. Art Marcum (Iron Man) & Matt Holloway (Transformers:The Last Knight) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad (X2) and Matt Tolmach (Rough Night) are producing.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Imagines Action-Packed Blockbuster With Epic Teaser Poster

Sooner or later, fans will get their first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third Spidey flick set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially wrapped principal photography months ago, and some suggest the film's first teaser could come as soon as this week. That's neither here nor there, however, as the studios behind Spidey 3 have yet to even tease when fans could expect the teaser. As we wait, some fans are taking it upon themselves to keep the hype for the movie alive.
Moviesnewsverses.com

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ might be the subsequent ‘Black Panther’ on the field workplace

If Hollywood wanted an indication that various content material sells, it obtained one in 2018. It began with the blockbuster “Black Panther,” which smashed field workplace data and went on to win three of the six Academy Awards for which it was nominated. The superhero flick, which had a predominantly Black forged, rang up greater than $1.34 billion in ticket gross sales on the international field workplace.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Jeffrey Wright on his role as The Watcher in Marvel’s What If …?

As well as dipping his toes into the DC Universe with his role as Commissioner Gordon The batter, actor Jeffrey Wright will soon venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he lends his voice to Uatu the Watcher in the upcoming Disney + animated series Marvel’s What If …?. In...
MoviesPopculture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast as Major Spider-Man Villain

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is once again taking on a big comic book role, having now been cast as a major Spider-Man villain. According to a press release, Taylor-Johnson will star as Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Marvel film about the big-game hunter. The film will be directed by J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier), from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man, Punisher: War Zone), and it is set to open on Jan. 13, 2023.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Teases More Spider-Man Villains In The Movie

Eddie Brock might be a hugely popular character in his own right, but he’ll always be intrinsically linked to the Spider-Man mythos, with both the symbiote and its future human host having debuted in issues of the web-slinger’s comic book run back in the 1980s. Indeed, blockbuster sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally coming to theaters in September after a lengthy delay, and Sony boss Sanford Panitch has already been teasing a potential crossover with Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favorite.
Moviesgamebyte.com

Rumour Claims Dafoe’s Green Goblin Will Star In Spider-Man: No Way Home

A recent rumour claims that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will star in the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland. Ever since rumblings began of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s story having a focus on alternative dimensions and timelines, rumours have circulated that we’ll see cameos from characters from previous Spider-Man movies.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Former MCU Star To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters was always a bit of a gamble, even if Venom brought in over $850 million at the box office. After all, one hit isn’t exactly a guarantee that audiences will be willing to return for a continued series of Marvel Comics adaptations. Especially when they don’t come from Kevin Feige’s much more established franchise. Not to mention the fact that the majority of projects rumored to be in development are focused on lesser-known characters.