New York assemblyman visits Fort Tribute in Madrid
MADRID — Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Meco, visited Fort Tribute recently during the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum’s first open house. “We are pleased that he made the trip from his home in Gloversville. We spent some time talking about the project and especially our Medal of Honor monument honoring those from St. Lawrence County who received the medal, Scott A. Wilson, Volunteer Fort Tribute Coordinator said in a prepared statement.www.nny360.com