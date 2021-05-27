Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New York assemblyman visits Fort Tribute in Madrid

nny360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID — Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Meco, visited Fort Tribute recently during the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum’s first open house. “We are pleased that he made the trip from his home in Gloversville. We spent some time talking about the project and especially our Medal of Honor monument honoring those from St. Lawrence County who received the medal, Scott A. Wilson, Volunteer Fort Tribute Coordinator said in a prepared statement.

www.nny360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#Medal Of Honor#Tours#Fort Tribute#Meco#The Marine Corps#St Lawrence County#Honor Monument#Colonel#Gloversville#Home#Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Politicsnny360.com

St. Lawrence County’s Fort Tribute planning inaugural summer of historical programming

MADRID — With a weekend pre-enactment to the re-enactment, Fort Tribute is readying for its first full summer of programming. Built last year at the St. Lawrence County Power and Equipment Museum in partnership with the county Historical Association, Fort Tribute is growing as an interactive exhibit and will host the region’s annual Civil War Re-enactment Weekend, previously held at Robert Moses State Park in Massena.
Saint Lawrence County, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Civil War tribute in Madrid

Located near the fort’s main entrance is a memorial to the Medal of Honor recipients of St. Lawrence County. Photo submitted by St. Lawrence County Historical Association. On Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., a Civil War Roundtable will feature an in-person tour of Civil War Fort Tribute and a preview of the Reenactment Weekend on July 24-25. See story here.
Healthwamc.org

State Assemblyman Suggests Vaccinating Essential Canadian Travelers While Visiting New York State

As communities near the U.S.-Canada border brace for its closure to be extended another month, business and tourism officials are intensifying calls for a plan to reopen the international frontier. A New York state assemblyman is offering an idea that regional officials hope will help alleviate some of the negative impacts of the closure, which has stretched for more than a year.
New York City, NYPosted by
New York Only

New York’s Lockport Cave Is Worth A Visit From Any Corner Of The State

If you’re looking to view New York in a whole new way, we’ve got a perfect day trip for you! Lockport Cave is a mere 30 minute drive from Niagara Falls or Buffalo, but you’ll feel like you’re on a whole different planet. You’ll take a two-part tour that is incredibly unique. The Erie Canal […] The post New York’s Lockport Cave Is Worth A Visit From Any Corner Of The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Goshen, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Legoland New York Resort Announces First Chance To Visit

New York Lego fans will have their first opportunity to visit the new Legoland Theme Park in Goshen Memorial Day Weekend. Since we first learned of the arrival of the new Legoland Resort in the Empire State a few years ago, it has been a long wait to finally get to experience the park. But great news, as of next weekend, that wait is over!
New York City, NYtribuneledgernews.com

Where to say thanks: Visit a New York City war memorial

Memorial Day is not Veterans Day. Today, we honor those who gave what Abraham Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion,” their very lives, in defense of their nation. New York City, having sent its share of men (and now women also) into battle over the 245 years of the Republic, has many beautiful, oft-neglected places designed to honor them, in addition to gravesites of war dead that dot the five boroughs. Perhaps you can squeeze in some time to visit one.
Cohoes, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York Assemblyman John McDonald on his end-of-session priorities

With seven more session days until New York state lawmakers return to their districts for the summer, state Assemblyman John McDonald, of Cohoes, shared several of his priorities with Capital Tonight. One bill (A3469) would require legislators to post their financial disclosure forms in an electronic format on their official...
New York City, NYTime Out Global

Seven hidden beaches in New York City you can visit this summer

These are the beaches less traveled. The ones that aren't necessarily covered in sand (some are) or even swimmable, but they're beaches nonetheless and they're beautiful in their own right. Have you ever been to Dead Horse Bay or Swindler Cove? We'll teach you all about NYC's hidden beaches below.
Putnam County, NYhamlethub.com

Assemblyman Hosts ‘Trailblazing with Byrne’ In Southeast

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,I,SAM,ROS-Mahopac) is pleased to report the successful completion of his second Trailblazing with Byrne event of the year on Saturday, May 22nd in the Town of Southeast at the Tonetta Lake Trailhead, which is part of the Maybrook Trailway and larger Empire State Trail. Byrne met with...
New York City, NYlegalsportsreport.com

New York Sports Betting

New York now has legal sports betting. In-person betting began in 2019 and legislators approved mobile sports betting in April 2021. Mobile NY sports betting could be available before the next Super Bowl. The state is setting up an application process to determine which operators will be allowed to launch mobile sportsbooks in New York.
billoreilly.com

New York Liberation Day

Liberation Day here on Long Island. Governor Cuomo has lifted the mask mandate and it won’t be coming back anytime soon. That’s because more than ten million New Yorkers have been vaxxed, so the Covid danger is diminished. However, some will continue to mask up and that’s their right. We’ll...
Lifestylecambridgema.gov

New England Aquarium Virtual Visit

The Cambridge Council on Aging is inviting you to a virtual visit to the New England Aquarium. Explore what it takes to care for the Aquarium’s largest exhibit!. Go behind-the-scenes with an aquarist to meet the Caribbean species who live in this 200,000-gallon habitat, and the diving and other equipment we use to maintain it.
New York City, NYhotelnewsresource.com

The Peninsula New York Reopens

The Peninsula Hotels announced the reopening of its New York City hotel - a heritage property that has hosted discerning world travelers since 1988. In celebration of its guests’ return, the hotel is unveiling a series of new art, culinary, and wellness experiences for visitors. Occupying one of the most...
Maine Statefoxwilmington.com

Maine woman missing while visiting New York City, last seen in Times Square

Authorities in New York City are assisting in the search for a Maine woman who was last seen in Times Square on Monday before she vanished. Christine Hammontree, 29, a resident of Plymouth, Maine, was last seen on surveillance footage at a McDonald’s in the tourist-heavy area around 2 a.m. Monday, the Falmouth Police Department said. She was getting into a vehicle with a group of people, who have not been identified.