Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israel to rule on adolescent vaccinations, link to heart inflammation next week

By Maayan Lubell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8QaJ_0aD9Fauz00

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will release next week its findings on heart inflammation cases in COVID-19 vaccine recipients and then decide whether to approve inoculations of youngsters aged 12-15, a senior health official said on Thursday.

Israel’s Health Ministry said in April it was examining a small number of such cases among people who received Pfizer/BioNtech’s PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made a similar statement earlier this month..

“We will release our final report which will say whether there really is a link to the vaccine and what the implications are,” said Sharon Alroy-Preis, the ministry’s head of public health.

Once the report is made public next week, she told Army Radio, “we will issue the most responsible recommendation we can to Israelis, and of course, ultimately, it will be up to parents” to decide whether to vaccinate their children.

“I myself will vaccinate my 15-year-old son as soon as it is authorised,” Alroy-Preis said.

Dror Mevorach, one of the experts on the investigating panel, said the inquiry includes comparisons of cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, among vaccinated patients with those who have not been inoculated as well as data from previous years, before the pandemic.

Mevorach, head of internal medicine at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, said most of the 20 myocarditis cases it has treated occurred among healthy males, with an average age of 22, one to four days after they received their second inoculation.

Mevorach, who is also in charge of the hospital’s COVID-19 units, said nearly all patients diagnosed with heart inflammation had light symptoms and made a full recovery.

The Health Ministry has not yet said how many cases of myocarditis were detected in total among the more than 5 million people vaccinated in Israel. Israeli media reported the number was about 100.

Over half Israel’s population has been vaccinated in a rapid rollout. The number of new coronavirus cases, now averaging about 20 a day, has been dropping steadily even as the economy has opened and most restrictions have been lifted or eased.

The fact that the pandemic is no longer raging in Israel had changed the risk-benefit analysis in weighing whether to begin vaccinating youngsters, Mevorach said.

“At the moment, in the Israeli bubble, we are no longer in an emergency situation so we can take the time to probe deeply,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Cdc#Inflammation#Cdc#Heart Health#Pfizer Biontech#Army Radio#Israelis#The Health Ministry#Heart Inflammation Cases#Link#Half Israel#Vaccinated Patients#Light Symptoms#Internal Medicine#Inoculations#Parents#Jerusalem#Healthy Males#Israeli Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Science
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Public Healthkotaradio.com

CDC to investigate cases of heart inflammation among young people who received Covid-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced they are investigating reports of heart issues in young patients who have received a Covid-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, there have been “relatively few” cases of young people developing heart symptoms following their inoculations, but the CDC is requesting that “information about this potential adverse event” be provided to clinicians to “enhance early recognition and appropriate management of persons who develop myocarditis symptoms.” The few dozen cases so far have involved teenagers and young adults, mostly males, who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
ScienceWbaltv.com

CDC investigates possible connection between mRNA vaccine, heart inflammation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether several cases of myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle, are linked to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. There are only about a dozen or so cases reported after receiving one of the vaccines, but there's an ongoing investigation. No link has been established yet.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coronavirus vaccine: CDC looking into heart inflammation in small number of vaccinated teens, young people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating several dozen reports that teenagers and young adults have developed a heart problem after being given the COVID-19 vaccination. According to a statement from the agency, it is investigating several dozen reports of people who have developed myocarditis after having received...
Public HealthMilitary.com

CDC Now Watching for Cases of Heart Inflammation Following COVID-19 Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into cases of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in a small number of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, including at least 17 Defense Department patients. The CDC's Vaccine Technical Work Group gave a presentation May 17 to public health officials on myocarditis among...
Public Healthfoxlexington.com

Could COVID vaccine cause heart inflammation in children?

(WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether the hospitalization of over a dozen children with heart inflammation is connected to the COVID-19 vaccine. Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that reduces the organ’s ability to pump blood normally, is very rare in children, yet...
PharmaceuticalsDorchester Reporter

Moderna: Vaccine effective in adolescents

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine was overwhelmingly successful at preventing serious infection in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, the company announced Tuesday, targeting early June to seek authorization for expanding use of the shot currently only available to adults. A study of more than 3,700 adolescents found no cases...
Worldamicohoops.net

The Ministry of Health identifies more than 300 educational units as vaccination sites

More than 317 educational units have been identified by Ministry of Health How Vaccination sitesFor a vaccination plan in Ecuador in the government of Guillermo Laso. The sites are, for the most part, the same Facilities facilities Schools across the country, and in others, mobile brigades, which would also be at the bottom of schools and colleges.
Public Healthsharylattkisson.com

(READ) CDC: Reports of heart inflammation in teens after Covid-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is grappling with another public relations challenge after the disclosure that heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, has hit some teens and young people after Covid-19 vaccination. The news of potential heart-related concerns with the Pfizer and Moderna RNA vaccines comes on the heels of...
WorldYNET News

Senior health official: Unsure whether Israel has really achieved herd immunity

With nearly all coronavirus restrictions set to be lifted Tuesday, a senior health official said that it was still unclear whether Israel has achieved herd immunity. On Sunday, the Coronavirus Cabinet voted to accept the Finance Ministry's proposal to end all coronavirus restrictions on businesses — except for the indoor mask mandate — effective June 1. These measures include mandatory social distancing and a capacity limit for elevators, professional gatherings and eateries.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dashboard: Vaccinating Eurasia - May

Approved: Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac. Who's eligible: Armenia has taken the rare step of offering the vaccine to anyone, including foreigners, without registration. But the number of takers is still low, our correspondent reported on May 13. The health ministry is not regularly releasing figures for the number of Armenians to have received shots.