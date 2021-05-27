What Engine No. 1's proxy fight with Exxon means for consumers

We talked a couple of times last week about the plucky and successful activist campaign that hedge fund Engine No. 1 LLC waged against Exxon Mobil Corp. I wrote on Thursday:. Actually it’s a little mysterious to me what’s in it for Engine No. 1? As we discussed yesterday, it owns 917,400 shares of Exxon stock and spent about $30 million on the proxy fight. It bought that stock in mid-November and early December, when Exxon was trading at around $37 or $38 per share; it closed yesterday at $58.94. Figure the fund is up about $21 per share, and has collected another $1.74 per share in dividends, and you get a gross profit of maybe $21 million; after proxy-fight expenses that’s a loss of $9 million. Perhaps now that its nominees are on the board, Exxon will change strategy and add a lot of long-term value and make Engine No. 1 rich. Or perhaps there are some other economics that I’m missing. But it’s not obvious to me how this trade — spend $35 million on stock and $30 million on a proxy fight — makes a lot of economic sense. Maybe they just did it for the good of the planet.