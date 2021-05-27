Cancel
What Engine No. 1's proxy fight with Exxon means for consumers

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivist firm Engine No. 1 has won at least two board seats at Exxon following a historic battle over the oil giant’s board of directors, signaling investors’ support for greater disclosure from the company as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. John Kilduff, founding partner with Again Capital, joined "Squawk Box" on Thursday to discuss.

www.cnbc.com
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

The results, which Exxon called preliminary, were announced by the company after its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday. The company said that because the complexities of the voting process, inspectors might not be able to certify final voting results for “some period of time.” It was unclear whether one additional board member was also unseated in the shareholder vote.