Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.