I often think that if my dad didn't know his natal chart, I might not be here today. Seriously. In the early '70s, my dad returned to his hometown after grad school armed with not only his Masters degree but also knowledge of his astrological birth chart, which he'd been inspired to teach himself about after a brief visit to a hippie commune. He promptly ran into a family friend who was determined to set him up with her BFF, who they suspected might be my dad's perfect match — in great part thanks to her sun sign, which happened to be the same as my dad's moon sign. During their first meeting, my dad read my mom's chart. And that's when he realized there could be "something really special" between them. Six years later, they tied the knot.