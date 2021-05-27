Factually: Repeat misinformation offenders get their wings clipped on Facebook
Facebook announced Wednesday it would begin limiting the reach of individual users who repeatedly share posts flagged by members of its Third-Party Fact-Checking Program. (Fact-checkers are required to be signatories to the IFCN's Code of Principles to participate in the program).