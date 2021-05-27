Cancel
Minorities

It’s About Religion, Not Land

By Dennis Prager
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve seen videos of recent attacks on Jews in New York City, Los Angeles, London and elsewhere, you may have missed a very revealing aspect of those attacks. They were almost always – as they have been for decades – accompanied by curses such as “[Expletive deleted] the Jews.”

Yasser Arafat
Palestine
China
