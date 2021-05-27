It’s About Religion, Not Land

“Khaibar, Khaibar ya Yahud, jeish Muhammad sa Ya’ud”—“Khaibar, Khaibar o Jews, the army of [the Prophet] Muhammad will return.”. During the recent riots across Israel (as well as the West Bank and Gaza), this battle cry was voiced on every front: in Jerusalem, in Lod, in Acco, at intersections that were blocked in the Galilee, in the Negev, and in Wadi Ara. The religious genie issued from the bottle at full force. The confrontation centered on control of the Temple Mount compound—in Arabic, al-Haram al-Sharif, or, as it is currently called, al-Aqsa. Hundreds of thousands of enraged Palestinians and Israeli Arabs made their way to Jerusalem, faithful to the call of Yasser Arafat: “Millions of martyrs, march to Jerusalem!”