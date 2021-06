Extradition paperwork has been signed while a Pound, Virginia, man and Norton’s police chief remain hospitalized following last week’s shooting in Norton. Police Chief James Lane was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle when responding to a shoplifting call last Friday, according to the Virginia State Police. James Dyer Buckland, 35, who has since been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, fired multiple shots into the chief’s vehicle before being struck by return gunfire, the VSP said.