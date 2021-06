Foray into the world of product design in the form of furniture, textiles or rugs; however, Chad Dorsey craved something more monumental. In comes Strike, a collection of elegant fireplaces in gorgeous finishes that provide a bold statement in an otherwise dull moment. The series is available in seven original designs (Calistoga, Laguna, Malibu, Ojai, Sausalito, Big Sur and Sea Ranch) that take inspiration from the rich and diverse California landscape. From the rugged mountains, rocky shores, vast deserts, vine-covered hills and redwood forests to the bustling cities and glamour of Hollywood, California is truly for dreamers. When the Dallas-bred designer opened a second outpost in L.A., he was awestruck by the Golden State’s beauty but even more enchanted with the “anything is possible” mentality.