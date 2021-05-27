Cancel
Thryv Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Selling Stakeholder at 4.1% Discount

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThryv Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: THRY) certain selling stockholders priced 4.2 million shares at $23.5 per share in an upsized secondary public offering. The offering was upsized from the previous 3.5 million shares. The offer price signifies a 4.1% discount to Thryv’s Wednesday closing price of $24.51. The underwriters have 30...

www.benzinga.com
Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expands By 41.8%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
IN BRIEF: Fundsmith Emerging Equities Non-Exec Potter sells shares

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC - investment company - Says Non-executive Director David Potter sells 7,585 shares at a price of 1,318.0 pence per share. The transaction, worth GBP99,970, was completed on Tuesday. It has not been disclosed how many shares, if any, Potter holds following this transaction. Current stock...
$59.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report $59.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $67.20 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Find Strong Stocks with this First Profit Screener

The market began June trading essentially flat on another low volume day following the long Memorial Day weekend. Trading volume will likely remain far below average as summer begins and people start vacationing again, as the coronavirus vaccine push encourages even more people to return to their normal lives, especially as cities around the U.S. reopen.
Scotiabank Boosts Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target to $5.50

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.
4 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now at a Sell-Off Discount

For an individual portfolio, the key objective is to beat inflation. At the same time, the target should be to consistently beat the index. If an investor is unable to beat the index, it makes sense to invest in the index. Without having growth stocks in the portfolio, it might be impossible to beat the index.
Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.
$11.61 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $11.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.52 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
$151.97 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $151.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Increases By 35.9%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the April 29th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
3 Cryptocurrency Stocks That May Not Rebound Soon

As cryptocurrency melts down, the stocks of many crypto-related companies have followed. For some of them, significant resistance has formed above current trading levels. This could keep a top on them, at least in the short run. They include Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS), and BIGG Digital...
Roth Capital Trims Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Target Price to $50.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. NASDAQ APVO opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
B. Riley Boosts Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $38.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.
Morgan Stanley Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $97.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Decreases By 52.5%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the April 29th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Canadian Solar Seeks To Raise $150M Via Secondary ATM Equity Offering

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) filed an SEC prospectus to sell up to $150 million shares under an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program. The ATM offering proceeds will be used to execute its long-term strategic growth plans, including investing in its battery storage business and growing its storage pipeline. A...
Why Thryv Stock Jumped on Thursday

Shares of digital marketing company Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) rose sharply on Thursday, trading as much as 30.6% higher during the session. At market close, the stock was up by 21.4%. Those gains followed news that Thryv had set a price of $23.50 per share for its recently announced secondary stock offering,...
Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the "Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,052,258 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $62.00 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 10,000,000 shares. Such selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,807,838 shares of Oak Street’s common stock. Oak Street will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.58. 5,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,335,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.40. A number...