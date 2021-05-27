Cancel
Pandemic’s Devastating Effect on Female Well Being-WHO Chief

By Editorial
thestkittsnevisobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinued disruption of women’s health services due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could “obliterate” more than 20 years of progress in reducing maternal mortality and increasing access to family planning in Latin America and the Caribbean. This was the view of the Director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO),...

www.thestkittsnevisobserver.com
