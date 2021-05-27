Cancel
Health

Maryland-based company hits 'huge milestone' in development of 'HIV functional cure'

By Justin Hinton
WSET
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — American Gene Technologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Montgomery County, has taken another step forward in finding a cure for HIV, announcing the first participant of the Phase 1 clinical trial has been infused with the company’s cell and gene therapy product, AGT103-T. “Very excited," said AGT CEO Jeff Galvin. "This is a huge milestone for the company. There’s still a lot of work to do, but this is an inflection point in the history of our attempt on HIV."

wset.com
State
Washington State
