Maryland-based company hits 'huge milestone' in development of 'HIV functional cure'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — American Gene Technologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Montgomery County, has taken another step forward in finding a cure for HIV, announcing the first participant of the Phase 1 clinical trial has been infused with the company’s cell and gene therapy product, AGT103-T. “Very excited," said AGT CEO Jeff Galvin. "This is a huge milestone for the company. There’s still a lot of work to do, but this is an inflection point in the history of our attempt on HIV."