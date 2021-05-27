Hawaii Visitors Can Give Back Via New Malama Hawai‘i Program

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHawai’i is opening up and welcoming visitors with a new program to enrich the guest experience through volunteering in the islands called Malama Hawai’i. To malama is to “care for” in the Hawaiian language. This state-wide initiative is a partnership between the Hawai’i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), its members and the Hawai’i Tourism Authority (HTA). The Malama Hawai’i program offers visitors a unique opportunity to learn about Hawai’i by volunteering during their stay at various projects on O’ahu, Island of Hawai’i, Maui, Moloka’i and Kaua’i. Visitors can help restore a traditional Hawaiian fishpond (loko ia), clean up a cultural site or beach and coastline, aid in reforestation of native plant ecosystems, work on a farm, clear a stream of weeds in the lo’i (taro/kalo patch) and much more.

www.travelpulse.com
