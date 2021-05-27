Cancel
Oswego, NY

Fifth Annual United Way Day Of Caring Assists Seniors In Oswego

By Matt Watling
OSWEGO – Six homes in the City of Oswego and four others across the county received a touchup yesterday, May 26, thanks to the fifth annual United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers from Burritt Motors and several other local companies joined together to improve these residences through minor repairs and housework including gardening, painting and other outdoor needs. This is an event that has occurred both nationally and across the globe across different United Way branches, where “thousands of volunteers” work together in the spring, according to Kate Davis Pitsley, the resource development director of the Oswego County United Way.

