Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Embrace Credit-Non, Some Advice From a Senior

By Sophie Hurwitz
thewellesleynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a graduating senior, I feel the need to impart advice like the obnoxious elderly man that I am. And, academically, if there’s one piece of advice I wish my younger self could hear, it would be this: embrace the credit-non option. Much has been written about Wellesley’s “stress culture” — the way this place pushes you to be the absolute best at anything you do. But here’s the thing: you don’t have to be the best, and being the best often hinders your learning.

thewellesleynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Academic Study#Joy#Spanish#Latin American#Gpa#Advice#Wish#Self Assessment#Concepts#School#Stress#Wellesley#Mastery Grading#Junior Year#Urban Environments#Feminist Datasets#Grades#Nonfiction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationCitizen Tribune

Would the Class of 2021 like some unsolicited advice?

By the time most of you read this, my son Gideon will have marched across the gymnasium floor and received his high school diploma. I have brainstormed some sage advice for Gideon’s next phase and hope that his fellow grads nationwide can benefit. I’ll allow someone else to lecture 2021...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Terrible Advice For The Graduating Senior In Your Life

Graduation is quickly approaching and you can feel the buzz of excitement from seniors preparing to embark on their adult lives. No more hiding report cards from your mother. No more weird German teacher that checks out your rack. No more lying about who you are staying the night with.
Educationaccesslocal.tv

A Graduating Senior’s Advice to Future Students

What a Graduating Senior Learned Over 4 Years of High School—Advice, Lessons, and General Knowledge. If you’re under 18, you know this already. The United States’ educational system sucks. The vast majority of the information you learn in high school will never be useful to you. Rather, it is far more important that you use these years to experience life. You will never be young again, and while you still have time to make mistakes, do so. The experiences you have now will come to define the rest of your life.
Libertyville, ILlhsdoi.com

Parting Words: Advice Seniors Have for Underclassmen

Throughout their four years at Libertyville High School, seniors have been able to gain knowledge and experience about a variety of topics. As they prepare to graduate, eight seniors shared advice they have for underclassmen, based on their time in high school. Academic:. Desi Nainar: “Don’t procrastinate too much and...
Sciencetheonlinecurrent.com

A senior scientist’s perspective: memories, lessons and advice

There’s just something about Eckerd’s science program that I can’t put into words. Late nights in the James Center with chemistry tutors inching your way through problems, afternoons spent on the water in Boca Ciega Bay competing against your classmates to capture the most marine invertebrates, even splitting a paella with your professor in a local restaurant in Havana, Cuba are just a few examples of the whacky, unique experiences I have had the privilege to have throughout my undergraduate science career here.
HealthShelbyville News

Some good old advice

I just received my 304th copy of the AARP Bulletin. This publication has arrived in my mailbox every month since I turned 50. I never read the Bulletin when I was in my 50s because I resented being seen as a senior in those days. Now I’m in my 70s and, quite frankly, I still don’t want anyone telling me how to eat healthy, boost my brain power, sleep well, soothe my gut, or improve my memory, or how to choose the best walk-in tub and chair lift.
Educationwild941.com

Class of 2021 Advice From Orlando and the Freakshow

We wanted to offer some advice to the graduating class of 2021! Over the years we’ve learned a lot and we thought passing along some wisdom from our listeners and the Freakshow would be helpful for those new graduates. Listen to all the advice below…
Forsyth County, NCclemmonscourier.net

WS/FCS seniors get advice from seniors at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem

Seniors graduating from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have received a video with life advice from The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem. The 3-minute presentation was put together in recognition of Older American’s Month (OAM) and high school graduations, both recognized in May. The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem created the video...
Smart Business Network

Embrace your flaws and learn from them

Most of us talk a good game about being open to feedback — until we get some. It isn’t just developing professionals. I have known executives with a ton of experience, people who have been coached for years, who still bristle and get defensive when the scene changes and the truth comes out.
Educationphennd.org

Fusion Course: Enhancing Education through Community-Based Learning – Jun 7-11 or 21-25

With the COVID-19 outlook brightening, get critical training and support as you continue to adapt to online and hybrid teaching and pivot towards in-person learning again this fall. Regardless of the setting, the Fusion Course offers virtual instruction for how to integrate community engagement methodologies into existing curricula to improve the quality of course delivery and foster student engagement.
Kidstheedadvocate.org

15 Techniques to Help Kids with a Sporadic Memory

Are you looking for techniques to help students with a sporadic memory? If so, keep reading. 1. Get the learner to follow a regular routine (schedule) of daily activities to create consistency in their behavior pattern. 2. Get the learner to repeat to themselves information just heard to help them...
Educationocmomblog.com

10 Student Blogs You Should Read

Student life is an amazing time in one’s life. It’s full of adventures and experiences, both exciting and insightful. While some of them might not be the most pleasant ones, they surely provide you with some serious knowledge regarding being an adult and living an adult life. Still, it’s always better to avoid any harmful or unpleasant situations in order to be focused more on what’s really important. And in the case of students, that’s learning. Fortunately, there’s quite a lot of resources to help you learn about the basics of student life and focus on more important and fun things.
Educationelearningindustry.com

9 Strategies To Deliver Great Learner Experiences And Learning Experiences In Your L&D Programs

The world has seen an expansion into virtual working and learning. If you ask typical eLearners what their “experience” has been with a course, they’ll likely talk about what they learned and how much they liked (or disliked!) what was taught. This feedback is a binary way of expressing their experiences. Their likes or dislikes about certain aspects of learning are only part of, not the entirety, of a learner’s experience.
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

BCCC offering in-person summer enrichment programs

Beaufort County Community College is offering in-person summer enrichment programs for kids and teens on campus. The programs provide a variety of experiences — including technology, cooking, etiquette, theatre, business and outdoor safety — for youth of varying ages. To make the programs accessible to more families, BCCC will offer one free class to every child. Guardians will need to apply for a scholarship to take advantage of this offer. Call 252-940-6375 to find out more. The following is a sample of the classes being offered.
King County, WAagewisekingcounty.org

UW Can Feed Your Curious Mind from the Comforts of Home

While life inches toward a new normal in King County, for many of us, there is still a real need and desire for virtual experiences. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Washington is a fully online resource full of fun and learning. Courses feature live-stream programming created for adults over the age of 50.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Is my co-worker vaccinated? Pattie Hunt Sinacole shares some advice

Q: I work in a suburban office park in Massachusetts. We adopted the open office style years ago. Some have private offices, but most of us do not. During the month of May, we were told by our CEO that we would slowly be returning to the office over the summer. The expectation is that all of us will be in the office full-time in September.