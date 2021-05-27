Embrace Credit-Non, Some Advice From a Senior
As a graduating senior, I feel the need to impart advice like the obnoxious elderly man that I am. And, academically, if there’s one piece of advice I wish my younger self could hear, it would be this: embrace the credit-non option. Much has been written about Wellesley’s “stress culture” — the way this place pushes you to be the absolute best at anything you do. But here’s the thing: you don’t have to be the best, and being the best often hinders your learning.thewellesleynews.com