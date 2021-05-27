Cancel
President Biden asks to have intelligence agencies further investigate origins of COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he has asked the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” to find the likely origins of COVID-19 and provide him with a report within 90 days. Biden said that questions continue to grow about whether the coronavirus was caused by an accident in a Chinese laboratory or if it developed from human contact from an infected animal. Biden said in a statement, “I have also asked that this effort include work by our national labs and other agencies of our government to augment the intelligence community’s efforts.”

Electionstucson.com

Letter: Biden and his "UNITY" Pledge

COME ON (BIDEN) MAN....................Is this your example of "UNITY" It would appear to most that it continues to be your goal of keeping RACISM & Separation at the forefront. As Rahm Emanuel has always said: "Don't ever let a Crisis go to waste". Walt Johnson. Foothills. Disclaimer: As submitted to...
U.S. PoliticsIola Register

Biden right to order review of COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ theory

We don’t yet know where the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that’s killed nearly 600,000 Americans and 3.5 million globally, came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a lab in that city of 11 million where scientists were studying bat coronaviruses.
Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I’ve noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he’ll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Liz Peek: Biden's China problem – president won't dare confront Beijing over COVID origins. Here's why

Joe Biden has a China problem. According to a recent Rasmussen report, nearly 70% of U.S. voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. Americans are angry and they want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence surfaces that the pandemic was probably caused by lab experiments gone wrong, and as China continues to obstruct investigations into the virus’ origins, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.