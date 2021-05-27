The Non-Conformist Storyteller

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Halston culminates [spoiler alert] with the fashion designer creating the costumes for Martha Graham’s 1987 dance work Persephone at City Center. Halston had previously sold his brand to Esmark, Inc., and in doing so, was prevented from releasing any designs branded as a Halston. Earlier in the series, the character of Halston sneers at the world of theatrical costuming—both with his colleague Joe Eula’s costume design for Got Tu Go Disco and when meeting John David Ridge, the costumer turned fashion designer who would eventually replace Halston as the head of the brand bearing his name. However, this Episode Five collaboration with Graham (played by Mary Beth Peil) wasn’t his first foray into the field. Not only had Halston had a years-long friendship and working relationship with Graham, his deep friendship with Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez in the series) led to his sole Broadway credit as costume designer for the 1977 John Kander, Fred Ebb, and George Furth musical The Act, starring Minnelli decked out in Halston sequined jumpsuits. (Fun fact: The Act also happens to be director Martin Scorcese’s single Broadway credit.) Click through the gallery below for a look back at Halston's designs.