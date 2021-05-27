What I got wrong about prayer
I didn’t know what to expect when I picked up Father Jacques Philippe’s treatise on mental prayer, “Time for God.” I just knew that I felt a need to pray more. In our busy world, stealing away minutes for prayer each day often feels more akin to another on a long list or a luxury for when I get caught up with life. I go through fits and spurts of different devotions — praying the Rosary through Advent and Lent or reading the Bible in the morning. The spiritual consolation from such actions is easily tied up with the act of completing them: They have a beginning and an end, and after doing them I feel a certain duty has been completed. I have prayed today.radiantmagazine.com