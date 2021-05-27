Cancel
Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

 6 days ago

Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

City
Martinsville, VA
