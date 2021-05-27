Cancel
A New Friend at School/ A New Friend at the Playground

iowapbs.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Friend at School/ A New Friend at the Playground. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.

www.iowapbs.org
Person
Fred Rogers
#Animated Series#Make Believe#Puppet#Social Emotional Learning#Prince Wednesday#Episode#Miss Elaina#School Readiness#Live Action Interstitials#Color
