Church program keeps Peruvian students learning during pandemic

There is no doubt that distance learning has led to many unique challenges for educators, however, it has also provided an opportunity for students in the Academy for Education and Learning at Morris County School of Technology to explore new ways to engage in authentic learning activities. While teachers navigated how to modify their in-person lessons to fit a virtual format, students were experiencing firsthand how quickly educators could adapt to and overcome those unforeseen challenges. What better way for high school students to experience what it would be like to teach during a pandemic than for them to create their own materials and resources for young learners? Immediately, I reached out to the educators I had been collaborating with over the last few years and we started finding creative ways to connect my future educators with elementary-aged children across the state. As teachers often say, “it was a teachable moment!”