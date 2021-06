NEW DELHI: An eight-member multi-agency team from India is in Dominica to bring back fugitive Mehul Choksi, who is in jail thereafter an alleged escape attempt from Antigua, where he had been living since 2018. The team, which reached the tiny island nation on May 28 (Friday), will be present at a court hearing on Mehul Choksi tomorrow and will assist the Dominican public prosecutors in the case that has become politically controversial for the government there.