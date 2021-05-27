Survivor All-Time Top 40 Rankings | #20: The Australian Outback

Indian Head Casino Blackjack tournament is greeting all blackjack lovers with a prize pool of $250! Are you still thinking of joining? We think, you definitely should. Blackjack tournaments are a great platform where Blackjack lovers can meet and compete against each other. And yes, that’s right, in Blackjack tournaments, gamblers compete against each other. Though it’s not the same for the Blackjack games where you play against the dealer, the tournament rules are a bit different. Therefore, it’s important for every tournament participant to get familiar with the tournament rules first before rushing into the game. Otherwise, you will lose the tournament very fast. That also means that you will have to change your strategy when it comes to the tournament. You might think that whatever worked in the blackjack games, can also work for the tournament. But since the rules change a bit, the strategy should also change.