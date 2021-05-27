Daniel Fixes Trolley/Problem Solver Daniel

When love is true, it simply feels, Divine! It feels Heavenly! No doubt about that. Healthy energies bring restoration into the mind, body, and Spirit. Forget about toxicity. Forget about being with someone, for the sake of appearances. When love is true, it is a blessing by the Heavens! And yes! Such is simply, a reality. What does it mean to find fulfillment through a person, in different spheres? Of course, there is the very treasure of, waiting! Yes! As hard as it may be, patience is a virtue! Nevertheless, at the end of the rainbow is a pot of gold! Hmmm. I’ll take that back. At the end of a rainbow, are loads of treasure, that we could imagine. Loads of it! In fact, it’s greater than what we are even used to; what we could ever imagine. Yes! That’s real!