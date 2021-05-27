The Dezeen guide to stone in architecture, interiors and design

From bohemian to classic, from minimalistic to shabby royalty – interior decoration is a reflection of your personality. However, if you are an ardent fan of the Mexican culture, craftsmanship, aesthetics, and more, Interior Affairs by Mexican interior designer Sofía Aspe Interiorismo Studio is a must-have! The interior designer has developed a unique and eclectic style, where modern and contemporary unite in a mixed equilibrium of styles and eras, generating spaces filled with character yet timeless character. In INTERIOR AFFAIRS, SOFÍA ASPE AND THE ART OF DESIGN, her second book in English, the prominent Mexican interior designer showcases some of her favorite projects and celebrates her artistry all-woman studio. Admirers of contemporary design, art, and Latin culture will cherish this breathtaking tour through the celebrated designer’s own home as well as those she has designed in Mexico City, Merida, Miami, Austin, Madrid, and Vail.