Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Best Buy Blasts Earnings Forecast as Biden Stimulus Boosts Tech Sales

By Martin Baccardax
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bArK1_0aD9DByW00

Best Buy Co. (BBY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecasts, as government stimulus triggered a surge in post-pandemic tech purchases.

Best Buy said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in April came in at $2.23 per share, up 232% from the same period last year and nearly double the Street consensus forecast of $1.35 per share. Group revenues, Best Buy said, rose 36% to $11.637 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $10.33 billion tally.

Same-store sales, Best Buy said, rose 37.2% from last year, smashing the Refinitiv forecast of a 22.65% gain, while the Minneapolis-based retailer lifted its 2021 comp sales forecast to a range of +3% to +6% from its prior estimate of between -2% to +1%

“Customer demand for technology products and services during the quarter was extraordinarily high,” said CEO Corie Barry. “This demand is being driven by continued focus on the home, which encompasses many aspects of our lives including working, learning, cooking, entertaining, redecorating and remodeling. The demand was also bolstered by government stimulus programs and the strong housing environment.

“It has become evident throughout the pandemic that technology is even more important to people’s lives, and we are excited about what that means for our business going forward, especially in combination with both the heightened technology innovation that supports the more home-based way of work and life and our unique ability to inspire and support our customers,” she added.

Best Buy shares were marked 2.8% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $120.20

Commerce Department data released earlier this month showed April retail sales were unchanged from March at $619.1 billion, well shy of the Street consensus forecast of a 1% gain, as the impact of government stimulus, in the form of the American Rescue Act and its $1,400 checks, faded and consumers pulled back spending in the waning months of the pandemic.

Consumer price increases may have also crimped spending, with April inflation rising 4.2% from last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published earlier this week, the fastest pace since 2009.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Same Store Sales#Earnings Forecasts#Strong Earnings#Full Year Earnings#Commerce Department#Best Buy Co#April Retail Sales#Best Buy Shares#Non Gaap Earnings#Consumer Price Increases#Group Revenues#Customer Demand#April Inflation#Pre Market Trading#Retailer#Rose#Technology Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cards Market Report 2021: Growing Technological Innovations Are Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the market are Citibank; Mastercard Incorporated;The American Express Company; Visa Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Kaiku Finance LLC; Mango Financial Inc.; Green Dot Corporation; NetSpend Holdings; and PayPal Holdings.The global cards market is expected to grow from $205.45 billion in 2020 to $212.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Bathroom Sinks Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With FRANKE Holding AG And HSIL Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bathroom sinks market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 billion according to the Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Sheer Markets Among First To Launch Long-awaited Retail NDF Trading

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Markets, a new financial institution which has recently received a regulatory license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), has today announced their official launch of Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) and Emerging Market FX (EMFX). Established in 2020 with a mission to...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Buy-side AUM Rose Steadily In 2020 But Revenues Didn't Keep Pace And Actually Declined In Asset Management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With near-record revenue levels in 2020 for investment banks (sell-side) and strong assets under management (AUM) growth for wealth and asset managers (buy-side), the capital markets industry faces a critical opportunity to accelerate technology investments to modernize its operations, enhance the client experience, and protect against disruption, according to a new report from Accenture (ACN) - Get Report.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Nike Stock a Buy?

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a juggernaut when it comes to athletic apparel and footwear. The Oregon-based company recorded sales of $37.4 billion in the last fiscal year and sports a current market capitalization north of $200 billion, making it a megacap stock. But the stock is down 3% year to date,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

There have been widely reported stock market crashes throughout history. While nobody knows when the next one will occur, it will happen at some point. You needn't fear the next big decline, though. When people get nervous, they tend to sell their stocks indiscriminately. Hence, if you are a long-term stockholder, this also creates a buying opportunity, particularly for strong, enduring companies.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

Bargain stocks can be hard to come by, even in a market that seems poised for a drop. One niche area to search is among great companies that appear to have few prospects in the near future. Their shares usually trade at a heavy discount to peers until they (often...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Ulta Rallies On Q1 Earnings: 2 Analyst Takes

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock closed more than 5% higher Friday after the beauty retailer posted a first-quarter beat and raise, with $1.9 billion in net sales — up 65.2% from $1.2 billion one year earlier and beating the $1.64-billion Street estimate. Ulta’s first-quarter net income was $230.3 million compared...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks for Beginning Investors

After you've paid your bills, contributed to your retirement fund, and set aside an emergency savings fund sufficient to cover several months' worth of your household expenses, you may find you still have some funds available. That could be a great time to consider investing in the stock market. At...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in June

If you're frustrated with the market volatility so far in 2021, you're certainly not alone. After a sharp rebound last year, the Nasdaq Composite has been very choppy this year but is currently up about 7% year to date. Two top retailers that are far outpacing the market averages are...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Best Buy Posts 233% Earnings Growth in Q1, Raises FY22 Guidance

The consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co. (BBY) posted strong fiscal first-quarter 2022 results. Following the results, shares rose 1% on May 27 to close at $118.14. Adjusted earnings in Q1 grew substantially by 233% to $2.23 per share on a year-over-year basis and came in above the consensus estimate of $1.37 per share.
Stocksinvesting.com

Best Buy Gains As Consumer Spending Spree Makes It Raise Forecast

Investing -- Best Buy (NYSE: BBY ) shares were up 3% premarket Thursday buoyed by the company raising its annual comparable sales growth outlook as higher consumer spending stoked its first quarter numbers. The company revised its enterprise comparable sales growth to 3% to 6%, as against prior outlook of...
Retailbizjournals

Best Buy boosts outlook as consumer demand stays strong

Best Buy Co. Inc. said that its fiscal year had started out "much stronger" than expected, as the retailer posted higher-than-forecast sales and earnings and hiked its outlook for the full year. For its first fiscal quarter ended May 1, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) posted a 36% increase in sales,...
Marketsinvesting.com

Strong Earnings Roll On With Nvidia, Best Buy, Jobless Claims Hit New COVID Low

It sounds like a broken record, but the good earnings continue. This time, it’s Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). Both companies’ results surpassed analysts’ average expectations, and BBY appeared to get some traction in pre-market trading. NVDA shares struggled a bit ahead of the open and only made slight gains despite a new sales record, but that could be, in part, because they rallied pretty heavily into earnings.
Financial Reportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Best Buy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) _ Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $595 million. The Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were $2.23 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine...
Stocksinvestortelegraph.com

Dow climbs as Best Buy reports 36% jump in sales

Wall Street ended higher after new jobless claims economic data reports on Thursday fell for a fourth straight week, further underscoring the strength of the post-pandemic economic rebound, with some strategists suggested that cyclical and value stocks remain an area of opportunity for investors, even as tech stocks outperformed. Major...
Marketscepro.com

Best Buy Q1 Sales Up Whopping 37%

The thirst for consumer electronics is not waning, even as the pandemic does. Best Buy Co. (NYSE: BBY) reported record Fiscal Year 2022 Q1 revenues of $11.6 billion from February 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, a 37.2% growth compared to last year’s same time period. Of course, that rapid...