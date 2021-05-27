Focus on the district

Cancel
Pistol holstered at her hip, Lauren Boebert rode into office on the tail wind of Donald Trump’s swam dive across America and is using her representative mouthpiece to parrot the claims of her hero. The concerns and needs of her district however lie far from her rhetoric. The economy of the Western Slope has moved away from fossil fuel extraction. King Coal is not coming back, and the fracking boom is fading. Agriculture and tourism, especially skiing, are under threat from climate change and drought. Fields and forests are drying up. Boebert’s focus on the national stage is wildly out of touch with that of her constituency. Come home, Lauren.

