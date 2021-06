Prince Wednesday Finds A Way To Play/Finding A Way To Play On Backwards Day

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is inspired by a real-life case, and a new featurette looks at the true story behind the movie. You can see the video below, which looks at the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who went on trial for stabbing his landlord to death. Johnson claimed during the trial that he was possessed by demonic forces at the time of the murder. Ed and Lorraine Warren were used as experts in the case on the defense’s behalf.