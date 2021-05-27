Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

We Otter Be Friends/Sir George and the Dragon

iowapbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. Each half-hour episode includes two animated stories, followed by short live-action pieces showing real kids who are investigating the ideas that George introduces in his stories. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math and engineering in the world around them.

www.iowapbs.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otter#Dragon#Beloved Books#Charmed#Friends Sir George#Adventures#Original Locales#Real Kids#Generations#Math#Rey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Related
Petsiowapbs.org

Curious George Takes A Job/Curious George Takes Another Job - (Part 1 & 2)

Curious George Takes A Job/Curious George Takes Another Job - (Part 1 & 2) For more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. Each half-hour episode includes two animated stories, followed by short live-action pieces showing real kids who are investigating the ideas that George introduces in his stories. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math and engineering in the world around them.
Union Springs, ALunionspringsherald.com

We were friends

I met Ethel at Carver High School, in Union Springs, Al. I thought she was smart, intelligent, and the character of a very distinguish young lady, who loved to play basketball. She was a 21 points game player. Through the years we became best of friends. Even from a distance...
Books & Literaturelifesavvy.com

9 Novels That Put a Spin On Popular Fairy Tales

We all grow up reading classic fairy tales like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and The Wizard of Oz. Here are a few novels that put a spin on stories from your childhood. Many of the fairy tales we know are already retellings of the classics. Disney’s The Little Mermaid, for example, gives Ariel a happy ending with Prince Eric. In Hans Christian Andersen’s original story, however, the Little Mermaid does not win the heart of the prince and is turned to sea foam at the end of the book. Other retellings, like Disney’s take on The Snow Queen in the movie Frozen, have happier endings.
TV Seriesx95radio.com

Game Of Thrones… With Otters?

Did the title catch your eye? Mine too. The Discover Channel has a show coming up called “Otter Dynasty”. It’s literally about clans of otters that live in Marina Bay. Here’s what Hollywood Reporter had to say about the show:. “The show will document three urbanized otter clans who “fight...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

The One Where We Talk About the Best and Worst ‘Friends’ Episodes

Almost 20 years after Friends said goodbye to viewers, people all over the world are still hooked on the iconic 90s sitcom. There are now Friends-themed daytime raves, festivals, and replicas of the Central Perk cafe the six titular friends frequented (one by a self-proclaimed Chinese “Gunther”). And despite being the ultimate cheugy symbol, it turns out that excitement over the upcoming Friends cast reunion is one of the few things Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z can agree on—dated jokes and all.
LifestyleSmithsonian

Otterly Awesome Otter Day Post

I’ve written a few blog posts in the past centered around various national days—Cookie Day, Hamburger Day, Ampersand Day. Those all had a technology slant to them. Today’s post is different. It has absolutely nothing to do with IT or our website. It’s just about otters. Why? Because I really love otters. Seriously, my profile picture for this site features an otter sitting on my shoulder.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

What's In A Genre Name? The Trouble With 'Asian Fantasy'

As soon as the pandemic hit last year, I did what any sensible person would do and dove right into my favorite coping mechanism: escapism via fantasy novel. I've always loved fantasy for the way it transports you to new worlds full of adventure, magic, and morally ambiguous love interests. I figure if you'd rather be somewhere (really anywhere) else, where better to go than a place where magic is real?
Animalsfox5ny.com

Sea otter loves oysters

A southern sea otter at the Oregon Zoo showed how she gets inside an oyster shell. (Video from Oregon Zoo via Storyful)
MusicThe Guardian

How we met: ‘I asked if we could be friends, and she said: I hope we’ll be more than that’

When Tim, 68, landed a role in The Real Long John Silver at the Battersea Arts Theatre in spring 1989, he wasn’t expecting it to change his life. “It was a play about a dysfunctional married couple who get into a fight about a fancy dress party,” he says. Viv, who was the musical director and choreographer, had also been cast as his wife. The day she walked into the rehearsal theatre was “love at first sight” for him, he says. “She was wearing a powder blue skirt with matching blue socks and had the brightest red hair I’d ever seen. My jaw hit the floor.”
Visual Artthebeatdfw.com

We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring George Floyd

Just one year ago, Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers called to the scene of a petty crime in Minnesota, knelt on the neck and back of George Perry Floyd Jr. for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. By the time Floyd’s encounter with officers was over, he would be dead and Minneapolis would become the latest city plagued with protests and violent riots in what would become a nationwide outcry social justice reform.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

This summer's best new children's books for half-term

In an age of statue-toppling and author-cancelling, it is remarkable that Roald Dahl, 30 years after his death, remains relatively unscathed. The controversy is there, to put it mildly: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Oompa-Loompas were originally depicted as small black pygmies, we find; last year, the official Roald Dahl website posted an apology for his extraordinarily anti-Semitic comments, such as: “Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t pick on [the Jews] for no reason.”