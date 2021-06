No one can argue that vegetable oil hasn't earned its place in the kitchen. According to Healthline, this neutral-tasting oil uses a blend of different types of oil to create a product perfect for general cooking. While this blend of cooking oil typically features a cheaper price tag, the oil has a tendency to go rancid after several months, especially if it doesn't get stored in a cool, dry environment. When you cook, this oil has the tendency to spill everywhere and has the potential to create a huge mess. With the help of a fork, you can guarantee to get the most out of this product next time you need to whip up the perfect meal.