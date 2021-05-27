Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marble, CO

Roads not for walking

Aspen Daily News
 6 days ago

After reading Ed Holub’s letter, “Motorized vehicles on Lead King Loop,” in the Tuesday, May 18 issue of the Aspen Daily News, it became clear to me that the real problem in Marble is that all the new people have moved to Colorado from other places (like I did in 1963) and suddenly want this to be their very own pristine wilderness. Schofield Pass Road, Mr. Holub, whether you like it or not, has been used for transportation for 150 years. I am sorry your walk on a Jeep road was disturbed, but perhaps you ought to walk on a trail instead of a road and then you won’t be offended. Or, better yet, just go back to unincorporated Garfield County and walk around there.

www.aspendailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
City
Marble, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead King Loop#The Aspen Daily News#Jeep#Walking#Motorized Vehicles#Transportation#Schofield Pass Road#Mr Holub#Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cars
Related
Dewitt County, TXdewittcountytoday.com

Walking for a purpose

Monday, May 10, started off early for Valerie and Chris Romans. At 5:30 in the morning, they notified the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office that Valerie would be walking from the DeWitt County courthouse to El Shaddai, and Chris would be following her in his truck, then set off. “Two years...
Tuscarora, PATimes News

Tuscarora walk

DCNR conservation volunteer Pap Knauss will lead a hike on the “Spirit of Tuscarora Trail” at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, to search for wildflowers. The trail is 4.5 miles in length and moderate in difficulty. The trail winds through several diverse habitats with a beautiful view of the Tuscarora Lake cove.
Yosemite National Park, CAsierranewsonline.com

Walking up a Dirt Road: Westfall Picnic Area up Miami Mountain Road

I had been walking the old wagon roads near my house for a while from the Nipinnawasee side, exploring the old homesteads from the 1880s. Many of them tie in with the old Miami Mill area and I was curious how the Sugar Pine side of Miami Mountain Road looked after our January Mono Wind event, especially the Westfall Burial Ground where John Ruffin O’Neal and John Eldridge LaTouche are buried.
Animalsleelanaunews.com

Bird walk Saturday

There is a bird hike Saturday at the Charter Sanctuary. Saving Birds Thru Habitat is hosting the hike where participants may glimpse newly arriving migrants from the tropic such as Baltimore Oriole, Indigo Bunting and Ruby-throated Hummingbird. Saving Birds’ Charter Sanctuary was established exclusively for the benefit of declining songbird populations. Located at 5020 N. Putnam Rd., the sanctuary is […]
Lifestylesuperiorne.com

Country Roads

Flowers make memories! Recently I went to my parent’s farmstead, and in the yard were two lilac bushes my mother had planted years ago. To my surprise the bushes were filled with beautiful lilac lavender blooms. They stirred memories of when she transplanted those bushes, took care of them and every year looked forward to seeing and enjoying their fragrant blooms. Another example of flower memories was when I filled my large pots with pansies remembering my Granny Boyles having planted them in pots on her porch. This Mother’s Day, I was surprised to receive two flower bouquets that brought tears to my eyes to be thoughtfully remembered.Friends commented on social media, proudly showing photos of the beautiful flowers they had received this Mother’s Day.
Beaverhead County, MTdillontribune.com

Road Report

Beaverhead County road work for the week of May 9-15: Dillon area – Bladed on the following roads: Medicine Lodge, Flynn, Carrigan, Eliason, Old Stage, Rebich, Sweetwater and Carter Creek. Hand patched on the following roads: Ten Mile, Selway, Pioneer, Schuler, Webster and Frying Pan. Road checked Dillon area roads. Equipment service and repair.
Lifestyleactive-traveller.com

Cheddar Gorge Walk - Best Walks Near Bristol

Situated in the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Cheddar Gorge is one of the Southwest's most spectacular natural features. At 122 metres deep and 4.8km long, it's the England's largest gorge, and it's rugged crags and romantic cliffs attracts a steady stream of visitors year-round. There are...
Lifestyleactive-traveller.com

Leigh Woods Walk - Best Walks Near Bristol

If you're looking to go walking in the Bristol area, it's hard to think of a better place to start than Leigh Woods. Owned and managed by the National Trust, this green oasis on the edge of Bristol offers not just a respite from the bustling city, but some jaw-dropping views over the Avon Gorge and the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge. This 1.6km walking route should take around 30-45 minutes to complete - depending on how often you stop to take photos.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Road Maintenance on Hanger Lake Road

Streets Management will be conducting Road Maintenance on Hanger Lake Road between Bataan Memorial and End of the City Right of Way beginning Tuesday, June 1. This work is expected to take place through Thursday, June 3. This schedule is subject to change due to weather. For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are asked to find alternate routes.
Photographyexpeditionportal.com

Forest Road

Photography byMichelle Francine Weiss and Roy Rudnick. Mirny is a city as isolated in the middle of the Russian expanse as many others in the far east of the country. But it has a strong reason to exist in that place: 25 percent of the diamonds which circulate the world come from its mine, an open pit 525 meters deep and 1.25 kilometers in diameter, one of the largest ever excavated by man. From there, in the direction of Lake Baikal, we would have to be self-sufficient over a stretch of more than 1,000 kilometers—our second winter road was ahead. We were concerned that because it was already spring, the ice, which makes this kind of road passable, would start to melt. I asked a truck driver for information at a gas station, and he said: “нормальный” (normal’nyy), that means “normal.” Normal only if it’s for him.
Healthswiowanewssource.com

On The Road with the Everharts

Illness when you are young seems so incredibly difficult, mostly it keeps you from doing whatever it is you want to do. BUT, when you are older it becomes even more difficult to deal with. Anyone over the age of 60 reading this must also realize, especially if they have been the unfortunate one to have an illness in our older years, how absolutely difficult it is to deal with, At the same time I say this, it is also kind of neat to be older, simply because 'time' does not treat us the same as when we are young. Being young is hurry hurry hurry, no matter what it is. Being older is take a little more time. Enjoy the winter believe it or not, we sure have, especially watching the deer out in the snow seeking nourishment and the winter birds doing their routines as well. What's really neat is to see the sun start to creep slowly along to visit us, and at last TRA-DA leaves are forming on trees. Birds are visiting Sheila's feeder stations like crazy. Hummingbirds, orioles, two kinds of woodpeckers, a rather strange white crown sparrow, bluejay, gold finch, cardinal, grosbeak, red wing blackbird, cowbird, wren, mourning dove, robin, tons of them, and even a few that visit but not for long. Eagles are nesting just to the south of us, and a kestrel is nesting in one of Sheila's beautiful pine trees. That in itself is a kind of beautiful experience for an older person who hasn't been that involved with bird life. Just taking a drive is a nice way to spend a few hours. The parks in Iowa are shaping up really nice and they too have a high 'nature' system working. Spring is slowing passing into summer, and lots of folks have their gardens planted with lots of the early birds already getting some nice fresh lettuce for a delicious salad. Farmers have their corn and beans planted, some a bit early, BUT at the price of corn today, this is going to be a profitable year, barring any unfortunate weather difficulties. And of course the only other unlikable visitor that has made this seem so much more valuable to an older person. Virus! This is one of the strangest tragedies America has ever experienced. So much incredible negativity everywhere. Better to be kind, hold the sharp words, keep a smile if at all possible, and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. His teaching has always been truthful and honest. Somewhere, somehow He will find a way for all of us out of this terrible situation we are in. I trust him and hope you do to!
Ellis, KSellisco.net

Road Conditions

The Ellis County Public Works Department is advising that due to recent rainfall, many unpaved Ellis County roads have become difficult to travel at this time. In some cases, there are roads that are impassable which has forced our department to close those locations for travel until further notice. We are asking that only absolute necessary travel of unpaved roads in Ellis County be undertaken during these unfortunate conditions of our county road system. If you must travel unpaved roads please slow down, use caution and be aware of current road conditions before making any travel plans. Your cooperation on this matter is truly appreciated. If you have any questions on current road conditions or wish to report a road issue, contact the Ellis County Public Works department at (785)-628-9455. If you encounter a road related emergency, contact Ellis County Dispatch at (785)-625-1011.
Cincinnati, OHWVNews

On the road to Cincinnati

This past weekend, Diane and I traveled out of state for the first time in 15 months to see our daughter, Emily, and her husband, Zach. We had seen neither in person since February of 2020. The tears flowed. They were tears of joy, to be sure, the result of...
Millinocket, MEBangor Daily News

The Golden Road

If you’re from the Pine Tree State, chances are you’ve heard of the infamous logging road known as The Golden Road – a 96-mile stretch of road leading from St. Zacharie Border Crossing and ending in Millinocket, Maine. The road was constructed by Great Northern Paper Company in the late...
Worldactive-traveller.com

Bath Skyline Walk - Best Walks Near Bristol

Bath, with its ancient Roman history and iconic curved terraces (famously used as the backdrop for every period drama since the dawn of time) is a must-visit if you're in the Southwest. If you're looking for walks near Bristol, there aren't many better than the Bath Skyline trail. It's just a short walk outside the city centre, which is a 12-minute train ride from Bristol Temple Meads station, and can be easily combined with a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage town.
O'neill, NENews Channel Nebraska

Ninth day of cross-state hike 'Walk the Walk'

O'NEILL, Neb. -- A few weeks ago, we told you about two men walking across Nebraska to honor Highway 20's designation as a Medal of Honor Highway. On Wednesday, the ninth day of walking, we caught up with them. "We see people coming out of the woodwork," Daryl Harrison said...
Athens, GARed and Black

Dunning walking video

Kristen Dunning walks through UGArden in Athens, Georgia. She grows herbs for Gently Herbal Skincare in fields similar to that on her right, and UGA students grow flowers, produce and other kinds of produce in greenhouses like the one to her left. Video/William Newlin.
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Walking to remember

People celebrate Memorial Day in a variety ways, such as placing flags outside homes, wearing red, white and blue or simply enjoying a day off with friends and family. But some locals chose to walk in remeberance. Participants in the Washington County Ruckfest met at Fireman’s Park early Monday morning...
WorkoutsGreatist

Walk This Way: The Perks of Walking on an Incline

If you’ve ever gotten dropped off at the bottom of a hill, you already know that walking on an incline can really get your heart pumping. Why would you want to? It can supercharge your daily stroll and even comes with a bunch of health benefits. Here’s how walking on an incline can improve your health and fitness. (And how to get started!)