The Quad-City Music Guild Youth Chorus will perform their spring concert Saturday, May 22nd, at 2:00pm at the Music Guild Theater. Under the direction of Valeree Pieper, Moline and accompanied by Randin Letendre, also of Moline, the Youth Chorus will present a program entitled Songs of the (QCMG) Season, which features selections from some of Music Guild’s past productions, such as Singin’ in the Rain and Oliver as well as the upcoming summer productions of Monty Python’s Spamalot, Mamma Mia and Matilda. The songs include Singin’ In the Rain, Consider Yourself, Comedy Tonight, Take a Chance on Me, and Anything You Can Do I Can Do.