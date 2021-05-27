Best whodunit movies of all time

Horror movies are only as complicated as a person can make them and somehow, someway, there have been great horror movie designs that have been mucked up beyond all belief by just a few errant moves that have derailed a movie. Thankfully a lot of us can still remember the originals and as a result, can recall how good the initial idea for one horror movie or another was. But there have been some truly terrible horror remakes over the years that make a person question the idea of giving some people control over certain movies. It’s even more frustrating when a great director takes a movie, remakes it, and somehow butchers it so badly that it becomes a dilemma between keeping faith in the director and wondering how in the world they could have bungled something so badly. Horror movies are known to be campy or somehow overly dramatic since there’s a wide margin of error when making a horror-driven project. But there are so many formulas to follow and so many bases to cover that a writer, a director, SOMEONE should be able to look at what’s being churned and say ‘okay, there’s a problem with this’ before it ever gets to the theater. Some folks don’t care since fans are sometimes willing to accept schlock for one reason or another, and others happen to think that they’ve reinvented the wheel with their idea only to watch it flatten out as the audience either laughs at it in the most derisive manner or absolutely trashes it because they thought everything from the premise to the final scene was hard to swallow.