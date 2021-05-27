Fundraiser to support Shizzy’s is June 18; ticket deadline June 7

FAIR BLUFF — The inaugural Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats gala in support of Fair Bluff Big Cat Sanctuary is June 18.

The event is from 6 to 11 p.m. at Foreign Cars Italia, located at 5603 Roanne Way in Greensboro.

Cat-themed attire that impresses is kindly requested of those who attend. There will be opportunities to bid on one-of-a-kind, big ticket luxury items, a release says.

The black-tie “furball fundraising event” is to “raise awareness about the cruelty exotic animals face in the United States and about the importance of the Big Cat Public Safety Act,” a federal bill to stop the abuse, a release says. “Monies raised will go toward the construction of a new sanctuary currently being built in Fair Bluff,” it says.

Scheduled to attend are animal advocates Carole and Howard Baskin, actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, and recording artist Michaela “Mickey” Shiloh.

Deadline to acquire tickets is June 7. Go to shizzyswildcatrescue.org or call 336-392-8386 or email shazirhaque@shizzyswildcatrescue.org.

The release says, “As a true sanctuary, Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue will never breed, buy, sell or use animals for the purpose of profit or entertainment and is dedicated to preserving the lives of abused, neglected and abandoned big cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and education.”

Shizzy’s is a nonprofit.