Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fair Bluff, NC

Fundraiser to support Shizzy’s is June 18; ticket deadline June 7

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 12 days ago

FAIR BLUFF — The inaugural Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats gala in support of Fair Bluff Big Cat Sanctuary is June 18.

The event is from 6 to 11 p.m. at Foreign Cars Italia, located at 5603 Roanne Way in Greensboro.

Cat-themed attire that impresses is kindly requested of those who attend. There will be opportunities to bid on one-of-a-kind, big ticket luxury items, a release says.

The black-tie “furball fundraising event” is to “raise awareness about the cruelty exotic animals face in the United States and about the importance of the Big Cat Public Safety Act,” a federal bill to stop the abuse, a release says. “Monies raised will go toward the construction of a new sanctuary currently being built in Fair Bluff,” it says.

Scheduled to attend are animal advocates Carole and Howard Baskin, actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, and recording artist Michaela “Mickey” Shiloh.

Deadline to acquire tickets is June 7. Go to shizzyswildcatrescue.org or call 336-392-8386 or email shazirhaque@shizzyswildcatrescue.org.

The release says, “As a true sanctuary, Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue will never breed, buy, sell or use animals for the purpose of profit or entertainment and is dedicated to preserving the lives of abused, neglected and abandoned big cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and education.”

Shizzy’s is a nonprofit.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

317
Followers
532
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fair Bluff, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Shiloh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Animals#Big Cats#Charity#Foreign Cars Italia#Wildcat Rescue#Tickets#Exotic Cats Gala#Monies#Raise Awareness#Cat Themed Attire#Animal Advocates#United States#Exotic Cars#Public Safety#Roanne Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
News Break
Cats
News Break
Charities
Related
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Columbus County, NCnrcolumbus.com

National Day of Prayer

Columbus County residents participated in the 70th National Day of Prayer at several locations throughout the county at noon Thursday. Prayer services were held at Columbus County Courthouse, Riegelwood Baptist Church, Chadbourn Gazebo, Fair Bluff Town Hall and Tabor City Visitors Center. A ceremony was held in the morning outside Columbus Regional Healthcare System.
Columbus County, NCnrcolumbus.com

Resilient Columbus aims for awareness of adverse childhood experiences

Just under two years after being founded, the leaders of the Resilient Columbus collaborative told the Columbus County Board of Commissioners about the grants they have received to cover personnel costs and plans to raise trauma awareness locally. “When Columbus County is resilient, our individuals, family and our community work...
Columbus County, NCnrcolumbus.com

County has ideas for recently purchased school, bank facilities

Columbus County government is set to grow its physical footprint significantly in the next few months with the purchase of four closed schools and two former bank facilities. Potential uses for the school campuses include a sheriff’s department satellite office, a residential complex, well sites and high speed internet infrastructure hubs, according to County Manager Eddie Madden.
Columbus County, NCnrcolumbus.com

COVID-19 update

Columbus County has had a total of 6,320 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The total death count remains at 151. The county saw two cases on May 1, one on May 2, eight on May 3, two on...