Chelsea are planning an £80m bid for Borussia Dortmund forward and long-term Manchester United target Jadon Sancho. After a slow start to the season, the forward has returned to his mercurial best more recently, scoring twice and providing an assist as Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the DFB Pokal final. His two assists in his side's most recent win over Mainz took him to 21 for the season and he has also managed an impressive 16 goals.