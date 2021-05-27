Cancel
Xiaomi smartphone surge bears fruits

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi posted record net profit and revenue highs in Q1 2021, fuelled by its ever-growing smartphone business. Profit of CNY14.2 billion ($2.2 billion) was up 87.4 per cent year-on-year, with revenue growing 54 per cent to CNY76.9 billion. Xiaomi stated the period demonstrated “the robustness” of its business model and...

www.mobileworldlive.com
Micron launches 176-layer NAND flash and 1-alpha DRAM chips for the data economy

Micron Technology unveiled new memory and storage products that it said could better serve data-driven businesses as the data economy continues to develop. The new flash memory and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips were designed to deal with the bottleneck in feeding data between memory, storage, and processing solutions in modern computers. Micron made the announcement at the virtual Computex trade show in Taiwan this week.
Huawei to launch its Android competitor today

Jun. 2—NEW DELHI — Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is set to roll out its competing platform for Google's Android today. The operating system is called Harmony OS, and was first set in motion after the United States' trade ban led Google to withdraw Huawei's Android license last year. The operating system is set to roll out to the company's device today, on devices across Asia. The company had first announced the launch late last week.
Smart Retail Devices Market Robust Growth; Margins To Expand | Intel, Cisco, NXP semiconductors, Microsoft

Global Smart Retail Devices Market Size study, by Technology (Digital Signage, Smart Labels, Smart Payments and Others), Application (Smart Transportation, Predictive Equipment Maintenance, Inventory Management and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Retail Devices market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Retail Devices market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Cisco, Intel

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including IBM, Cisco, Intel, Check Point, Trend, Infineon, Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto & ARM etc have been looking into Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Smart Home Appliances Market Long-Term Growth Outlook | Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Elelctrolux

Global Smart Home Appliances Market Size study, by Product ( Smart Washing Machines, Smart Refrigerators, Smart air Purifiers, Smart TV, others), Distribution Channel (Online , Offline) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Home Appliances market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Home Appliances market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Huawei pushes device ecosystem with HarmonyOS 2.0

Winston Eavis, Huawei marketing director for UK and Ireland (pictured), predicted hundreds of millions of users would stick with the company’s smartphones as it rolled out its latest HarmonyOS 2.0, but conceded capturing lost market share will be a long-term challenge. The company unveiled the updated platform and a number...
Smart Homes M2M Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | British Gas, China Mobile, Comcast

The COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Homes M2M Market study with 130+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Google, Honeywell, Vodafone, Samsung, Panasonic, Cisco Systems, AT&T, Gemalto NV, Intel Corporation, Telit Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation, KORE Wireless Group, Sierra Wireless, British Gas, China Mobile, Comcast, LG, Emerson, Electrolux, Bosch, China Unicom, China Telecom & NETGEAR.
Android TV Market to Get a New Boost | Major Giants XiaoMi, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Sharp

Latest publication on 'Global Android TV Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Sony Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hisense (China), TCL Corporation (China), Sharp Corporation (Japan), XiaoMi Corporation (China), Tosibha Corporation (Japan), Haier. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2027.
Smart Kitchen Appliances Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Samsung Electronics, Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
High-Performance Gaming Smartphones

Nubia launched the RedMagic 6R in China, adding to RedMagic's collection of high-performance gaming smartphones. The new smartphone shares many design characteristics with its predecessors including its sleek, modern look. The RedMagic 6R is portable and accessible with a thin 7.8mm body and an overall weight of 186 grams. It offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, making for a crisp, blazingly fast gaming experience.
System In Package (Sip) Technology Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: Amkor Technology, Fujitsu, Toshiba Corporation

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of System In Package (Sip) Technology market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Amkor Technology, Fujitsu, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology, ChipMOS Technologies, Powertech Technologies, ASE Group.
LG stops smartphone production

The South Korean electronics group LG Electronics stopped production of its smartphones on Monday. LG smartphones will then only be available for sale. The support should initially continue. How Asia Economy reported, the end of production takes place without a special event. The Vietnamese factory in Hai Phong, which LG...
Xiaomi announces 200W "HyperCharge" technology for smartphones

Smartphone brands have been hard at work to reduce the time it takes to juice up your phone batteries. Xiaomi in particular introduced a 120W charging system on the Mi 10 Ultra last year. If that wasn't impressive enough, the Chinese brand has now unveiled its "HyperCharge" technology with peak charging speeds of a whopping 200W.
100% in 8 minutes? Xiaomi HyperCharge

Another milestone in charging technology happened, as Xiaomi revealed 200 watts of wired fast charging and 120 watts of wireless charging. As the technology goes commercial, the Chinese manufacturer will once again be in the category of standard lightning charging. At 200W, it takes only 8 minutes to charge the 4000mAh battery, while it takes a quarter of an hour to connect wirelessly wait To 100% charge.
Impact of Covid-19 on Multimedia Chipsets Market Strategic Insights 2020 with analysis of Leading players: STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, MediaTek, etc

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. Overview Of Multimedia Chipsets Market 2020-2025:. A new report titled, “Global Multimedia...
Xiaomi unveils a new 200W fast-charging system for next-gen smartphones

Xiaomi is an OEM that currently offers phones with up to 120W wired charging. However, it now claims that their successors will blow them out of the water in this respect, thanks to its latest HyperCharge brick. This technology is rated for up to 200W, which might cut time spent tethered to the wall by a good margin.
Phones launched in May 2021 in India

The month of May in India was a silent one when it comes to product launches in general. We had only a handful of phone launches in India due to lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic. In May 2021, India witnessed just six smartphone launches as compared to 22 launches from...