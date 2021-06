SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED ON PEACOCK (VIA WWE NETWORK) This week’s guests: New Day, Angel Garza, Tamina & Natalya. – Okay, Raw Talk is back on my Peacock feed after an unexplained absence last week. Still don’t know what happened to it. Unfortunately, the show is back in all of its mundane and pointless glory. The whole first segment (about four minutes) despite Kevin Patrick doing a recap of the main goings on tonight on Raw, was taken up with R-Truth being sad about losing his 24/7 belt and Kevin apologizing profusely and repeatedly for causing the situation by actually doing his job and trying to interview R-Truth backstage.