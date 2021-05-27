Sheep Hunting in the Chugach

Beginning June 1, hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts including youth, deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove, and turkey, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Interested in participating in a quota hunt this year? Be sure to take note of quota hunt deadlines and get that application in before that date,” says Tina Johannsen, Assistant Chief of the Game Management Section with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Quota hunts allow for a specific number of hunters on a particular area and provide excellent hunt opportunities.” A quota hunt is a scheduled event at a Wildlife Management Area or other state-managed property where a limited number of hunters are allowed. Quota levels are based upon the sound principles of wildlife management and public desires for a quality hunt. These hunts provide a challenging and rewarding experience to hunters of all levels. Selected hunters must be properly licensed to participate in a quota hunt. Applying for a Quota Hunt is simple. Visit www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com and select “Quota Hunts” and follow the steps to complete your application. Make sure your email is current and correct in order to receive quota updates, confirmations, or any notices about quota hunts. Application deadlines vary depending on hunt type. The first deadlines are July 15, for Alligator, August 15, for Dove (including Adult/Child hunts), and September 1, for all types of Deer Hunts (including Youth hunts). Check the complete deadline list located at http://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota#deadlines.