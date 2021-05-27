Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sheep Hunting in the Chugach

By Steve Eng
alaskamagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What’s the best hiking route through Chugach State Park?” I asked Dan Hourihan, the park ranger at the time. He traced it for me on the USGS topo map spread out before us. His timbre rose with excitement as he described notable landmarks: The Shroud, Bellicose Peak, The Watchmen. Travel through Bombardment Pass should be along the right snowfield to avoid crevasses. Hourihan was awestruck still as he recalled pushing a boulder into a cylindrical crevasse on Wall Street Glacier—he’d listened to it roll down the glacier for a long time but never heard it hit bottom.

alaskamagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Falls#Power Cable#Bear Mountain#Sheep Hunting#Usgs#Nana#Native#Chugach State Park#Moose Hunting Season#Dall Sheep#Wilderness Trekking#Mountain Climbing#Wall Street Glacier#Pleasant Mountain#Eagle River#Thunder Bird Peak#Anchorage#Hikers#Mountain Bikes#Peeking Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Pets
Related
Posted by
Only In Alaska

Hike Into Alaska’s Chugach Forest And See Resurrection Falls Up Close

If you want to get out and enjoy the Alaskan backcountry, hike the Resurrection Falls Trail in Alaska this summer and prepare to be wowed! The stunning scenery on this beautiful Alaskan trail will blow you away. Enjoy mountains, wildlife, and more while you hike this moderately easy trail on a beautiful day. Have you […] The post Hike Into Alaska’s Chugach Forest And See Resurrection Falls Up Close appeared first on Only In Your State.
Augusta, MTFairfield Sun Times

Hunting Horns

No, it wasn’t the Augusta Rodeo. And no, Trace Adkins did not offer a free concert in Augusta. It was the annual Sun River Game Range horn hunt and if you were not there, you were only one of a handful of folks who were not. On May 15, every...
Animalsarcamax.com

Sheep Sense

Man walking along a road in the countryside comes across a shepherd and a huge flock of sheep. Tells the shepherd, "I will bet you $100 against one of your sheep that I can tell you the exact number in this flock." The shepherd thinks it over; it's a big...
AnimalsDaily Journal

Squirrel hunting this spring

Springtime is one of my favorite times of year. Turkeys are gobbling, mushrooms are popping up, and fish start biting. It is a nice change of pace from the several months of cold winter. As the month of May rolls around there are several activities that are great ways to...
Hobbiesrmef.org

Hunting Is Conservation – What Is Anti-Hunting

Conservation is defined as the planned management of a natural resource to prevent exploitation, destruction or neglect. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, supported by hunters, provides funding for conservation in the form of forest thinning, prescribed burns, noxious weed treatments and many other active forest management methods that benefit elk and other wildlife.
thetahoeweekly.com

Kyburz Flat, Explore Petroglyphs, sheep camp & way statio

Before and during California’s Gold Rush era, a multitude of routes were blazed over the Sierra Nevada into the Golden State. The northern mining district in the Bear, Yuba and Feather River valleys were distant from the main trans-Sierra arteries that utilized the Truckee River route west over the Donner Pass area or the Carson River trail through the mountains south of Lake Tahoe.
Animalsgrandviewoutdoors.com

Coyote Hunting is for the Birds

Have you noticed that when you crank up your predator calls that sometimes the birdcage gets opened simultaneously? A bevy of birds appear out of nowhere, but it’s no coincidence. There’s a finely tuned relationship between many bird species and predators, particularly coyotes. And since most predators rarely turn their nose to a free meal, the sounds of any bird, perilous or proudly trumpeting, rings a possible dinner invite.
Anoka, MNpheasantsforever.org

Making Connections on a Pheasant Hunt

Federal Project Manager Anne Beihoffer, provided the group's reflections from a recent pheasant hunting event for new and experienced hunters from Federal and the corporate office in Anoka, Minnesota. What Anne didn't share, but we will, is that Anne has been a passionate advocate for introducing hunting to youth and adults. Anne is a passionate advocate for introducing new participants to hunting and seeing their individual growth as a result.
Reno, NVsandiegouniontribune.com

US Forest Service to crack down on dog attacks against sheep

U.S. Forest Service officials in Nevada have started to crack down on its leash laws after recent reports of dogs attacking sheep used for wildfire reduction on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Officials said dogs at Whites Creek and Thomas Creek trails must be leashed within a mile (1.6 kilometers) of...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Water, birds and views

Omayra Acevedo, Barr Lake State Park. At first, I thought that it was impossible for the city of Brighton, Colorado, to be home to such a beautiful High Plains natural habitat. Once I got there, I realized I had been proven wrong. I will admit that it was not my favorite place, but still, it was pretty impressive with the amount of bird activity and views it had to offer. My favorite thing about Barr Lake State Park is that they closed a mile of their trail due to raptor nesting. That means that an eagle, hawk, falcon, osprey, owl and/or kestrel was caring for fledglings, and Colorado was protecting them. That alone got me super excited.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

9 Plants That Mosquitoes Absolutely Hate

Summer is finally making it's arrival, and along with the warm temps and fun in the sun comes those tiny, little, pesky, intruders of the season.....mosquitoes. When it comes to mosquitoes, Michigan seems to be bombarded with them when summer arrives. The city of Detroit actually ranks 7th on Orkin’s list of most mosquito-ridden cities. Unfortunately, mosquitoes in Michigan have tested positive for EEE, the disease affects both horses and humans, which means stirring clear of being bitten is a must.
Animalsfloridasportsman.com

sta gator hunts

Me and the other 7 guys of the flo grown huk gator assassins hunt team each got permits for all the sta s couple questions do you have to use circle hooks and what pound test is best when setting lines we plan on setting at least 10 lines also whats best bait we thinking bout whole leg of lamb or 10 lb solid piece of organic bacon on sale now at whole foods for only 19.99 a lb. last thing we plan of hunting outa 2 airboats instead of 1 for video puposes do you think a lot of guys will be using airboats cause if so gonna leave the ar s and the 6.5 creedmores home and just use the benelli m4 shotguns with slugs good luck to everyone.
Animalsborregosun.com

Annual Bighorn Sheep Count Top Return

As life continues to emerge from the cloud of COVID-19, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has announced that a full summer bighorn sheep count will return this year. Last year's count was abbreviated because of COVID, with fewer locations and counters limited to local residents only. Sheep count coordinator, Michael Puzzo...
Leland, MIleelanaunews.com

Hook and hunting

Nearly 2,000 native plants that were saved from bulldozer buckets will be on sale Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Village Green in Leland. “We saved plants from some good sites this year,” said Claire Wood, communication specialist with the Leelanau Conservancy. “We have lots and lots of trilliums and other plants as well as […]
Animalswtaq.com

Fall Elk Hunt Reminder

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to apply for their 2021 elk tag by May 31st. Every spring the DNR takes applications for the annual elk hunt and the drawing results are posted in mid-June. The application fee is $10 and you can apply online through the...
Georgia Statesky963.com

Apply for a Georgia Quota Hunt

Beginning June 1, hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts including youth, deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove, and turkey, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Interested in participating in a quota hunt this year? Be sure to take note of quota hunt deadlines and get that application in before that date,” says Tina Johannsen, Assistant Chief of the Game Management Section with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Quota hunts allow for a specific number of hunters on a particular area and provide excellent hunt opportunities.” A quota hunt is a scheduled event at a Wildlife Management Area or other state-managed property where a limited number of hunters are allowed. Quota levels are based upon the sound principles of wildlife management and public desires for a quality hunt. These hunts provide a challenging and rewarding experience to hunters of all levels. Selected hunters must be properly licensed to participate in a quota hunt. Applying for a Quota Hunt is simple. Visit www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com and select “Quota Hunts” and follow the steps to complete your application. Make sure your email is current and correct in order to receive quota updates, confirmations, or any notices about quota hunts. Application deadlines vary depending on hunt type. The first deadlines are July 15, for Alligator, August 15, for Dove (including Adult/Child hunts), and September 1, for all types of Deer Hunts (including Youth hunts). Check the complete deadline list located at http://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota#deadlines.
Animalsbitchute.com

Chipmunk Hunting #shorts

EDgun Leshiy Short: Urban Hunting and pest control with INSANE slow-motion scope cam footage as I defend my backyard, and sometimes snag a little dinner. This is a clip from the EDgun Leshiy Channel. Use the links below to catch full length videos…
Animalstexasbreaking.com

Farmer from Lleida said Bear has killed one of his sheep

A farmer in the San Martí de Corilha area, in Gessa (Vall d’Aran) has reported the first bear attack of the season after finding the corpse of one of his rams. The Environment Agents of the Conselh Generau d’Aran who went to the scene of the events have affirmed that the body of the animal showed signs of having been eaten by a bear , although they have not been able to determine if the plantigrade was the cause of death.
Lifestylethemanual.com

Best Road Trips in the World: 12 Drives Worth Flying For

There are many stunning road trip routes in the United States that will take you on a journey. And if you want to go somewhere unfamiliar for a change in scenery, the world sure has a lot to offer. Some of the most enchantingly beautiful drives are so good that they’re even worth flying for. Here are 12 of the best road trips in the world.
Williston, VTwillistonobserver.com

A yarn about Williston’s Shetland sheep farm

A flock of Shetland Sheep grew by eight lambs this month, further establishing itself on Brenda and Stephen Perkins’ Petersholm Farm on Peterson Lane. The breed, native to the Shetland Islands of northern Scotland and once almost extinct, is prized for its hardiness, unique colors and markings and exquisite wool.