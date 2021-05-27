Cancel
Nintendo’s 4K, OLED Switch console will reportedly launch by October

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
Nintendo ’s new Switch console, which will feature an OLED screen and 4K capabilities, will be coming out in September or October, according to a new report.

The new console, which will be sold alongside the existing Switch Lite, will replace the existing Switch platform.

Although information about potential features are limited, Nintendo’s new console will apparently feature an OLED display and Nvidia graphics silicon chips that would make it capable of 4K output when docked with a television.

Pricing is also – as yet – unknown, although it is likely to be more than the current £300 cost, Bloomberg reports. Nintendo did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.

Nintendo is also confident that orders will be able to be fulfilled despite the global chip shortage , which has curtailed sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and CPUs and GPUs for gaming PCs.

This problem could last until 2023, according to the CEOs of Intel and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) but Nintendo believes that because the parts it is using are not as sought after as those in more expensive and powerful consoles, it should be able to maintain supply.

Nintendo, its Switch and its consoles, have all surged during the coronavirus pandemic . The company said this month that its profits had jumped 86 per cent as a result of people playing games to keep themselves entertained through lockdowns.

The Japanese console maker will face tough competition with recent announcements of competing technology.

Video game and hardware company Valve is reportedly building a Switch-like handheld PC - the company also did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before publication - while Microsoft recently demonstrated the ability to stream Xbox games on its Surface Duo foldable phone via the XCloud app for Android .

Although gaming handhelds have been around since the days of the Nintendo Game Boy, the Nintendo Switch definitely kicked up interest by a notch, revealing a potentially profitable market for portable devices that can run AAA titles, even in medium or low settings only. That, in turn, has created a series of devices and concept designs inspired by the Switch, except running PC hardware and PC games instead. Given that trend, it’s not surprising to hear that Valve, best known for the Steam PC gaming platform, is planning to jump into that fray and no later than the end of this year even.