PSG fight to keep Mauricio Pochettino in move to block Tottenham approach for manager

Paris Saint-Germain want to keep Mauricio Pochettino as manager in a stance that will likely block any sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur .

The Independent first revealed on Monday that the London club has been considering going back for the Argentine in their search for a new manager, as they had been told he found managing PSG more of a headache than expected.

Daniel Levy is committed to doing everything possible to get Pochettino out of the French capital and back in the Spurs dugout.

The 49-year-old, who was replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2019, has repeatedly been told that the managerial change was “great mistake” by the Spurs chairman.

It has since been reported by The Athletic that talks have been held and Pochettino would be open to a return.

It is understood that he is uncomfortable with the power structure at the Parc des Princes, where he has less influence than he expected, and there are the obvious concerns about the stature of so many star players.

The PSG hierarchy nevertheless feel Pochettino might be the man to impose a bit of discipline with a full summer, and don't want more upheaval with yet another coaching change.

That is despite the Argentine failing to win Ligue 1 this season, finishing one point behind Lille, which is said to play on his mind, too.

Pochettino would likely have to resign to make any move possible - a situation that currently looks unlikely.