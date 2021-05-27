Cancel
Premier League

Fan Letters: RR readers share their views on Lee Johnson after KLD gives public show of support

By Roker Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Dear Sunderland fans one and all. When Lee Johnson got the job I was please first for him and followed your club from then on in for the season.

Is Denver Hume the ace in Lee Johnson’s play-off pack?

How enjoyable was last Saturday’s win against Plymouth?. We had become so used to winning games that the last few weeks was felt worse than the reality suggested. It can be easy to forget how far we have come under Lee Johnson. There were many aspects to Saturday’s win that...
Fan Letters: It’s time for football fans to unite and say, ‘no more!’

Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Going away a bit from the football side, well done to all the team for making the playoffs but the big row that’s bubbling over how some owners are bleeding the clubs dry really strikes a cord. It’s not just the “big six” who have been shafted and you only have to look at the fiasco with SD. He was allowed to buy our club, when the EFL knew he was going to use our parachute money to pay for it. He took us to the brink and luckily found a new owner/investor that will now hopefully treat our club and supporters with the respect we deserve. Buying a football club is like the Klondike gold rush for these owners. They look at stripping assets and screwing as much money as they can from the clubs they buy. To the supporters of Sunderland, Charlton, Bury, Coventry etc we all feel just as aggrieved as the “big six”, it is rife in football. The EFL who rubber stamped this trend of owners should be disbanded, they are a disgrace and what they have allowed to happen is nigh on criminal. To a man, every football supporter should be united and say “no more”.
How should Lee Johnson treat Sunderland’s final league game of the season?

Matt Smith says... Play those with a point to prove. How important you consider Sunday’s game against Northampton to be is probably dependent upon which of the many branches of play-offology you adhere to. Those of an orthodox bent will see it as crucial in securing that 3rd or 4th place position which confers the dubious advantage of playing the 2nd leg at home against a theoretically less threatening side. Convinced revisionists will likewise view the game as pivotal but only insofar as it offers the possibility of finishing as low as possible, a theoretically advantageous position that is stubbornly and consistently contradicted by practical evidence. For nihilist adherents of the post-modern ‘lottery’ theory, however, the game is meaningless as it’s purely the ticket, already secured, that counts.
Lee Johnson says Sunderland will appeal against six-game ban for his assistant

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has suggested the club will appeal against a six-match ban dished out to his assistant Jamie McAllister by the Football Association. As things stand McAllister, who was not at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats finished the season with a 1-1 draw, is set to be away from the dressing room for the Sky Bet League One play-off double header with Lincoln.
No Days Off!

Like everyone who has watched Sunderland over the last couple of months, I feel like I’ve aged about 20 years. To see a team go from the pinnacle of their powers to a disheartened, shaky mess was pretty spectacular over the course of just seven games, but thankfully for supporters, things are now back on track.
RANKED! FourFourTwo’s 50 best Football League players 2021

This feature first appeared in the May 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe now!. If you’re a regular reader of FFT, you’ll probably know by now that we compile our list of the best players in the Football League at this time every year – and we always do it by asking you. We polled fans of every Football League club, from Accrington Stanley to Wycombe Wanderers. Gladly, that was a total of 72 teams this year – back up to the full complement, after Bury’s expulsion reduced the EFL to just 71 sides last season.
Fan Letters: “Failure will be the end for Johnson” claims reader Mark - Is he right?

Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Looking at Kyril’s father's record at Marseille during his tenure there were over fifteen plus managers in charge like father like son as the saying goes. I think Kyril will not tolerate failure either. The lad seems a shrewd businessman and wants to succeed in probably everything he does. The interest he has shown in the club and its history has been a breath of fresh air and long may it continue. Failure to not get promoted this season I think will be the end for Johnson, that’s just the way football is nowadays.
League One play-offs: WhoScored.com's combined XI

Having taken a look at the Championship play-off combined XI, WhoScored.com turn their attention to League One, looking at the best-rated side from the four teams seeking to join Hull and Peterborough in England's second tier. Goalkeeper: Alex Palmer (Lincoln) - 6.74 rating. Lincoln have four players make the combined...
Why Sunderland should move to three at the back against Lincoln

Why change from Lee Johnson’s frequently used 4-2-2-2 system?. The key problem Lee Johnson currently has is that Sunderland are failing to keep clean sheets. Once the best defence in League One, the Black Cats have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 matches and have only won two of them.
Reader’s Corner: You’re the boss!

Well, it’s the play-offs. Again. The term is drenched in pessimism and anguish across the entire Sunderland fanbase – and our current crop of players are going to have to succeed where many of our previous sides have failed. Despite how our season ended, and the rumblings of discontent against...
Let’s hope Bailey gets it Wright!

Bailey Wright’s return to Sunderland’s threadbare defence was a welcome boost at the time given the way our injury luck had gone. It was typical Sunderland fashion when one returned, we lost another, in the shape of potentially one of our best players this season, Dion Sanderson. Given the quality...
Lee Johnson ready for Bailey Wright juggling act in Sunderland’s promotion push

Bailey Wright is having to deal with expectancy of two fronts as he prepares to play his part in Sunderland’s bid for Sky Bet League One play-off glory. The defender is due to become a father on the day of the final, leaving the Black Cats making plans for their two-legged semi-final showdown with Lincoln knowing the 28-year-old could be called away at any time.