Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/27/21: Walk-off (literally)!

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (5-15) ROCHESTER 7, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX) Syracuse scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first and scored three more in the third- including another run scored by Mason Williams on a wild pitch- but were unable to hold on to the four-run bulge they built for themselves early. Jesus Reyes allowed a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth and then ran into trouble in the sixth. His replacements, A.J. Schugel, allowed all of the inherited runners left for him to score and then some, with Rochester eventually scoring six runs in the frame. Syracuse had a few chances in the eighth and ninth to make up some of those runs, but nothing ever came of them.