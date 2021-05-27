Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles losing streak could hit double digits today
So... the Orioles. Things aren’t great right now, we have all seen for ourselves in whatever games we’ve watched ever since John Means threw his no-hitter. The Orioles were 15-16 after winning that game, almost back to .500. They’ve gone 2-16 since then, sinking steadily to be the team with the worst record in all of baseball. They have not stopped being bad at home and now they’re losing on the road too.www.camdenchat.com