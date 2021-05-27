Mud Hens beat the Bats with a storm of doubles

Toledo Mud Hens 10, Louisville Bats 3 (box) The Hens pounded out nine doubles in this one, overcoming a slow start to run away from the Bats on Wednesday. Daz Cameron had one of them and was in the thick of the scoring, collecting two hits and a walk. JaCoby Jones doubled and singled and both he and Cameron racked up a pair of RBI. SS Cole Peterson really helped set the table with three doubles, and he scored three times. Zack Short, Derek Hill each doubled as well and were on base three times apiece. Yariel Gonzalez’s solo shot in the fourth inning was the game’s only home run.