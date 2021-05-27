Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mud Hens beat the Bats with a storm of doubles

By Brandon Day
Bless You Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo Mud Hens 10, Louisville Bats 3 (box) The Hens pounded out nine doubles in this one, overcoming a slow start to run away from the Bats on Wednesday. Daz Cameron had one of them and was in the thick of the scoring, collecting two hits and a walk. JaCoby Jones doubled and singled and both he and Cameron racked up a pair of RBI. SS Cole Peterson really helped set the table with three doubles, and he scored three times. Zack Short, Derek Hill each doubled as well and were on base three times apiece. Yariel Gonzalez’s solo shot in the fourth inning was the game’s only home run.

www.blessyouboys.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Gage Workman
Person
Daniel Cabrera
Person
Ian Krol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Bats#West Michigan Whitecaps#Wild Game#Home Game#Hits#Ground Game#Home Run#Altoona Curve 3#Captains#Lakeland Flying Tigers 10#Fort Myers Mighty Mussels#Cf Kingston Liniak#The Flying Tigers#Toledo Mud Hens#Seawolves#Storm#Singles#Runs#The Game#Ss Cole Peterson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

The House Where Detroit Tiger Legend Ty Cobb Lived

Many people – Michiganders and out-of-staters alike – believe Ty Cobb ("The Georgia Peach") is arguably the best player baseball ever had. Cobb was born on Dec. 18, 1886 in Narrows, Georgia. His childhood was spent trying to please his father, who goaded Ty to always win – always succeed – and never fail. Losing was not in his vocabulary. This atmosphere may be what drove Cobb to become an outstanding ballplayer.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Yariel Gonzalez has five RBI as Toledo Mud Hens top Columbus Clippers 8-2

Previous game: Mud Hens 8, Clippers 2, Wednesday at Toledo. Recap: Yariel Gonzalez homered, doubled and had five RBI to lead Toledo to an 8-2 victory. The Mud Hens scored eight runs on 11 hits off Columbus starter Logan Allen (0-2). Gonzalez had a two-run double in the second. RBI singles by Daz Cameron and Renato Nunez in the fourth gave Toledo a 4-0 lead. The Clippers' Bradley Zimmer scored on a fielding error in the fifth to cut the lead to 4-1, but Toledo scored four times in the bottom of that inning on a sacrifice fly by Nunez and a three-run homer by Gonzalez. Bobby Bradley's sacrifice fly in the eighth gave Columbus its final run.
Toledo, OHColumbus Dispatch

Brady Policelli's single in ninth lifts Toledo Mud Hens to 3-2 win over Columbus Clippers

Previous game: Mud Hens 3, Clippers 2, Friday at Toledo. Recap: Brady Policelli singled in Christin Stewart with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for the Toledo win. DJ Johnson (0-1) walked Stewart to open the ninth, then retired Renato Nunez and Yariel Gonzalez before Derek Hill singled. The runners advanced on a wild pitch, and Johnson then intentionally walked Cole Peterson to load the bases. Policelli's soft fly ball to center fell to win the game. The Clippers had tied the game in the top of the ninth on Nolan Jones' first home run of the season. Columbus opened the scoring in the sixth on Daniel Johnson's second homer of the year. Toledo scored two in the seventh on a two-run homer by Gonzalez.
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

Blue Bombers beat Red Storm 15-6

LAKE PLACID — On a beautiful afternoon for a softball game, and on a day when Lake Placid was honoring its seniors as well, the Blue Bombers chalked up a 15-6 triumph over rival Saranac Lake Monday on their home field at the North Elba Show Grounds. One senior, Grace...
Toledo, OHsunny95.com

Mud Hens 9, Clippers 5

TOLEDO – Anderlin Rodriguez knocked in five runs to lead the Toledo Mud Hens to a 9-5 win over the Clippers Thursday. Rodriguez’s two-run single in the third gave the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead and he added a bases-loaded double in the sixth. Logan Shore (1-1) got the win...
MLBToledo Blade

Mud Hens drop fourth game in a row

The Mud Hens’ pitching woes continued Tuesday night against the Columbus Clippers. After Drew Hutchison allowed two runs over five and 1/3 innings, reliever Ian Krol allowed four runs in the sixth. Toledo extended its losing streak to four games in its 6-1 loss to the Clippers. It marks the...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Bats explosive in 8-2 Mud Hens victory

The Toledo Mud Hens tagged Columbus Clippers starter Logan Allen for four runs in the first three innings, and continued the onslaught with a four-run fifth in delivering an 8-2 victory on Wednesday evening at Fifth Third Field. The Mud Hens (4-9) snapped a four-game losing streak, and have won...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Bradley powers Clippers to 5-3 win over Mud Hens

Bobby Bradley clobbered two solo home runs in leading the Columbus Clippers to a 5-3 win over the host Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. The Clippers snapped the Mud Hens’ three-game winning streak and can play for the six-game series split Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Mud Hens hang on to defeat Bats 2-1

LOUISVILLE — Daz Cameron homered on the second pitch of Tuesday’s game at Louisville, and Juan Centeno delivered the deciding run in the top of the ninth inning as the Toledo Mud Hens earned a 2-1 win to open a six-game series against the Bats. Cameron took an 0-1 pitch...
MLBToledo Blade

Walk-off hit from Policelli gives Mud Hens third straight win, 3-2

Brady Policelli delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Toledo Mud Hens a 3-2 victory over Columbus at Fifth Third Field for the club’s third straight victory. Toledo guaranteed itself at least a split of the six-game series with their Triple-A East...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Giants find their bats, beat Diamondbacks 8-0

After mustering just 9 runs during their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants nearly matched that in a single outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, registering 8 runs in a lopsided affair. I wrote before the game that the Giants had a chance to recover in Arizona before getting back to business with the Dodgers. It turns out they had just sent their bats to Phoenix before welcoming LA to town.
Le Mars, IALe Mars Daily Sentinel

Le Mars boys tennis beats Storm Lake

STORM LAKE — After finishing behind them in total points in the district tennis meet, the Le Mars boys tennis team had to hit the road to face Storm Lake in the preliminary substate round on Saturday. Le Mars won the head-to-head battle by a 5-2 score to advance to...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Rodriguez drives in 5 as Mud Hens top Clippers

Aderlin Rodriguez turned in a multi-hit, 5 RBI performance in leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 9-5 win over the Columbus Clippers on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. One night after pouring in eight runs on 11 hits in victory, Toledo’s offense sparked another solid outing with a 13-hit game and their second straight win against their downstate Triple-A East Midwest Division rival.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

8th inning costly as Mud Hens fall to Bats

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Bats scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Toledo Mud Hens could not complete a ninth-inning rally in a 5-4 Louisville win on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Nicky Delmonico started the Bats’ scoring off of Mud Hens reliever Buck...
Toledo, OHpresspublications.com

Mud Hens returning to full capacity

Toledo, OH-- The Toledo Mud Hens have announced beginning Tuesday, June 8, Fifth Third Field will return to 100-percent capacity. Fans can now purchase tickets to all 2021 games. "The Governor's announcement last night, lifting all COVID-19 health orders on June 2, is the news we have been waiting for,"...
MLBToledo Blade

Gonzalez, Cameron pace Mud Hens in win

LOUISVILLE — The Toledo Mud Hens put together 10 hits and snapped a modest two-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Yariel Gonzalez hit a solo home run for Toledo, his sixth of the season, and Daz Cameron drove...
MLBESPN

Acuña hits 16th HR, ties for MLB lead as Braves beat Nats

ATLANTA --  Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 16th home run to tie for the big league homer lead and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Monday. Acuña went deep to match Torontos Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Diegos Fernando Tatis Jr. and Texas Adolis Garcia for most in the majors.